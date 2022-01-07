Britney Spears Gets Naked On Instagram Before Post Gets Deleted!

No one is going to censor Britney Spears anymore! Well, except maybe Instagram…

The Toxic singer has posted some risqué pics over the past few months, but on Thursday gurl proved just how “free” she was feeling by posing full frontal in maybe her most daring IG post yet!

The 40-year-old captioned the photos, in which she’s wearing just a lace choker and matching white stockings:

“Free woman energy has never felt better “

As free as the next person after finally getting rid of her conservatorship… though that doesn’t get her past the SUPER strict inhibitions of Instagram. The post was deleted, though we don’t know if it was by IG or Britney herself. She did cover her nips and lips with emoji stickers — but maybe that wasn’t enough?

See the pics and judge for yourself (below):

We do know The Game copied and reshared one of the photos, and as of this writing that post was still up. And of course this post from September got to stay online…

So maybe it wasn’t IG but Britney — or someone on her team? — who made the call to take down the pics. Maybe she decided it was just a momentary treat for fans? Or heck, maybe she just decided the lighting wasn’t right!

If it was someone else and not Britney herself who deleted the post, that would be an awful shame… considering the “free woman” message and all.

What do YOU think of Britney’s latest pics??

