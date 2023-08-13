Is Britney Spears Considering A TV Interview With Oprah Winfrey Ahead Of Memoir Release?!

Could we finally get a tell-all interview from Britney Spears with Oprah Winfrey soon?

As you know, the 41-year-old singer is releasing her highly-anticipated memoir titled The Woman in Me on October 24 of this year. And we can expect her to talk about everything from her life in the spotlight and her years spent under the control of her father, Jamie Spears, during the controversial conservatorship. Just don’t expect any of the dirty deets about her relationships with Justin Timberlake and Colin Farrell, unfortunately.

With a huge upcoming release like this, one would expect Britney to head out on a press tour in order to promote the book. And according to The US Sun, she has been considering doing a sit-down televised interview!

An insider close to the pop sensation said television networks and streaming platforms have been bidding to get an exclusive one-on-one with her before the memoir drops in two months. Britney even has been offered “significant financial sums” to do an interview, including with Oprah! Whoa…

Now, there have been rumblings of her doing a sit-down with the legendary talk show host ever since the Circus songstress was freed from her conservatorship in November of 2021. In a since-deleted YouTube video from August 2022, Britney even alluded to being asked to do one with Oprah and turned it down:

“I get nothing out of sharing all of this I have offers to do interviews with Oprah and so many people, lots of lots of money, but it’s insane. I don’t want any of it. For me, it’s beyond a sit-down proper interview.”

But has she changed her mind? The Sun source said Britney is “in a different place” now. Meanwhile, another insider told denied the rumors of the Crossroads actress doing an interview on TV anytime soon:

“The [interview] proposal remains complicated for Britney who continues to face challenges speaking to strangers at length about intimate aspects of her life. The trauma didn’t go away overnight just because the conservatorship ended. Some days can be extremely testing and conversations can trigger her to behave unusually or even erratically. Certainly, putting a TV lens on her could be problematic and it means that a proper news-style interview is out of the question.”

However, the source noted that “a more feature-style interview, allowing her and the team to have control is an option,” adding:

“A move like that, to work with a production company or someone like Oprah, would be her strongest play, but the reality is managing Britney’s mental well-being and health in the process. The decision is down to Britney about whether she feels ready to talk on camera and address subjects in the book – talking about everything from her parents’ control, her relationship with Justin [Timberlake, 42], motherhood and divorce from [Kevin Federline, 45], and her spiral into mental issue and conservatorship.”

It sounds like everything is still up in the air at this time. And honestly, it doesn’t seem likely Britney will agree to do an Oprah interview. But we guess, never say never! Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Do you believe Britney will do an interview before her book drops — whether it be televised or not? Let us know in the comments below!

