Kevin Federline’s Attorney Reveals Britney Spears DID Reconnect With Sons!

Apparently, Jayden and Sean Federline didn’t leave California without saying goodbye to their mom Britney Spears first!

As you know, Kevin Federline moved his family to Hawaii earlier this month after his wife, Victoria Prince, got a new job there. The 41-year-old singer had been supportive, even consenting to the 45-year-old former backup dancer’s request to move back in May. But it’s still no doubt painful for Brit to see her sons go. A source for Entertainment Tonight said that she was “sad and disappointed” about the relocation.

Making the situation even more heartbreaking? It was believed at first that Jayden and Sean did not take a minute to see the pop sensation before they left the mainland. TMZ previously revealed K-Fed was not going to make their sons see Britney, even though they haven’t seen her in more than a year. They seemed to be struggling with what to do at the time since the trio has been on bad terms lately.

Then, sources with direct knowledge of the situation claimed to the outlet late last month that Sean and Jayden made a decision and opted out of reuniting with Britney before the big move. So, so sad. But is that really the case? Did the boys leave without saying goodbye? Kevin’s attorney is setting the record straight!

Lawyer Mark Vincent Kaplan claimed to Page Six on Friday that the teenagers DID reach out to Britney “probably a couple of weeks ago.” It’s unknown how long the conversation lasted or what the mother-sons talked about. And although Sean, Jayden, and Britney chatted before the move, Kaplan noted he has no idea whether they have spoken to each other since then.

Their minds could be a little preoccupied right now, given that they are witnessing the horrific wildfires creating chaos and devastation in Maui. However, Kaplan previously told Page Six that the Federlines are safe and not “personally [affected]” by the fires. He did mention that Jayden and Sean have been “very sad” about the tragedy in the state right now:

“[They are] not personally [affected], but there’s people in the area that are dying and having their homes destroyed, so it’s very traumatic. Obviously, right now, everyone is very sad about what’s going on there with the fires and the casualties from the fires, but other than the trauma from that, they’re very happy to be there.”

It’s great Britney got to talk with her kids before they moved. And here’s hoping they can connect again! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below!

