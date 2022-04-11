Got A Tip?

Kim Kardashian & Pete Davidson Share The LOOK OF LOVE In Hot New Instagram Pics!

Daaaang! They may already technically have been Instagram official, but Kim Kardashian so rarely puts up pics with Pete Davidson it’s still an event. And these pics… wow.

In a series of photos from a late night dinner date, Pim can be seen putting on quite the show of PDA! In their seat in the corner booth, Pete gets quite innerested in Kim’s neck — then in another photo the two share a real look of love. It’s seriously so hot!

Plus, we’re loving Kim’s play on words here as she captions the carousel:

“late nite snack”

Yeah, y’all are! LOVES IT! Ch-ch-check out the sexy and sweet pics for yourself!

