Britney Spears Explains Why She Keeps Calling Fiancé Sam Asghari Her 'Husband'!

Is Britney Spears setting the record straight about her and Sam Asghari’s marital status?

As you most likely know, the 40-year-old pop sensation and Sam have been fueling speculation that they’ve secretly tied the knot over the past couple of months. Most recently, she continued to fuel speculation by referring to the 28-year-old model as her “husband” in some of her Instagram captions.

On Thursday, Britney took to the ‘gram to share a picture of Sam looking very handsome (if we do say so ourselves) with a gorgeous view of the pool and ocean in the background. She once again called the personal trainer her hubby in the caption, but this time she seemingly shut down the secret wedding rumors while also taking a moment to throw some shade at her sister Jamie Lynn Spears. The Crossroads actress began:

“Mathew, my lawyer, has been so kind to introduce me to some of the most magical places I’ve ever been to in my life !!! Trust me I know the beauty in where I am and it’s much appreciated … so here’s me shooting pics of my HUSBAND !!!! I have to do big letters cause that what my sister has always done on her gram …”

Oof, the shade! She went on to express how excited she has been to speak with others about “how” she is getting married soon:

“Anyways it’s so mind opening being in a resort where there is no paparazzi … for the first time in my life … I can actually be that girl who can act stuck up and talk to others about how I’m getting married … out at dinners !!!!”

So although it sounds like they aren’t married quite yet, perhaps their nuptials aren’t too far away?! Who knows with these two! But as long as they are happy that’s all that counts! Britney continued to gush about how much she loves her beau:

“Acceptance and freedom are my key factors in my life at the moment and also loving this yummy man who I love so much !!! It’s kinda stupid … talk about stupid me and my dog walked into the glass doors looking at the beach … I laughed so loud at him then the next day I did the same thing … just one of those moments !!!! Why did I just walk into a window ???”

She then wrapped up the post, saying:

“It’s ok cause everything is clear here … goggles in the water … and the ocean !!!! I honestly just want ice water here cause it’s so hot … coffee makes me too sick … and I’ve never rejected coffee !!!! I like still water with lemon … anyways it’s a clear day and God bless !!!!”

Well, there you have it! What are your thoughts on Britney seemingly shutting down all of the marriage rumors?

