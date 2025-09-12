Britney Spears' Exes Fighting! Kevin Federline Strikes Back After Sam Asghari Shade!

Uh oh! Britney Spears‘ ex-husbands are going at each other!

Nearly two years after the pop star released The Woman In Me, where she dropped juicy details about their relationship, the former professional dancer announced last month he was publishing a tell-all memoir called You Thought You Knew. And you know K-Fed is going to share his side of the story about life with Britney! We mean, how could he not? That is how the book is going to sell! (It’s certainly why we’re preordering!)

Britney hasn’t reacted to the news yet. She’s a bit busy “healing” her relationships with her sons and dating again at the moment. However, Sam of all people responded! He threw some shade in August! After the announcement, he took a swipe at Kevin while talking to TMZ:

“Well, he was a professional father so he would be a great… it would be the first book that’ll tell you how to be a professional father.”

The dig is seemingly in reference to the hefty child support payments Britney shelled out to Kevin for almost two decades while he had custody of Sean and Jayden! And we guess Sam thinks the DJ doesn’t have much to say about a life and career other than how to make money getting a famous gal preggers! Damn!

What does Kevin think about the shade? He isn’t sweating it too much! However, he got a little jab of his own there! He told TMZ on Thursday while on a hike near a beach in Hawaii:

“Yeah, I’m not too worried about what Sam thinks. But I do love the tagline professional father. Every father should strive to be a professional father.”

What a way to turn a negative into a positive. Is Kevin going to send Sam a signed copy of his book now with the saying “from a professional father?” LOLz! As for the memoir, the 47-year-old actor said:

“I’m excited for the release. I can’t wait for people to read it. It’s been quite a process, and yeah, I can’t wait. I can’t really say too much about anything other than that right now, but I am very excited.

He did tease one thing, though. When asked what he wished for Britney, he replied:

“Just happy and healthy… you guys will definitely hear more on that later.”

We’ll wait and see…

What are your reactions to Britney’s exes fighting, Perezcious readers? Let us know!

