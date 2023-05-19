Britney Spears Calls Out TMZ Over 'Disturbing' Documentary: 'Always Been Cruel To Me'

Britney Spears is setting the record straight!

There have been lots of reports floating around about the pop star after FOX aired TMZ Investigates: Britney Spears: The Price of Fame on Monday night. The documentary looked into the life of the singer post-conservatorship, alleging she has been suffering from apparent mental health struggles (amid other concerns) since the legal arrangement was terminated in 2021.

While her husband, Sam Asghari, already clapped back at the reports and insisted most of it is just “clickbait,” now Britney is addressing the film!

Related: Britney Has ‘Trauma From Touring,’ But She’ll Never Quit Making Music!

Taking to Instagram with a photo of a woman contemplating the differences in her life from childhood to adulthood, the 41-year-old reflected in the caption on Thursday night:

“Considering what happened to me during the conservatorship and how hard I work everyday to be a better person since it’s been over !!! The concern and just effort on TMZ’s part of being the trashiest news channel for news !!! Damn I’m flattered !!! These men who I have no idea who they are, are talking about me as if they have any right at all to do so !!!”

While it’s unclear if she watched the doc herself, she did share her bestie’s reaction, adding:

“My girlfriend called me and said ‘because I know you I was laughing at these men and what they were saying’ !!! But she also said it was really disturbing how incredibly conniving and foolish it was !!! The media has always been cruel to me and most people probably wouldn’t even comment on it but I do think some people might believe this and I care !!!”

The Baby One More Time vocalist went on to slam her father, Jamie Spears, and all those in her inner circle who were supposed to protect her in the industry, saying:

“I almost feel like my life in the business has always been that girl at school who was bullied and laughed at !!! But in my case there is no superior person to set it straight !!! My dad was supposedly the one who was supposed to protect my mind and heart from things of this matter but he was the main one who was secretly loving it !!!”

Oof. So awful!!!

Related: Tom Sandoval Spotted With Mystery Woman Amid Raquel Leviss Breakup!

Now, the mother of two knows the world is waiting to hear her story in her own words, but it might not be coming as soon as we all hoped! As Perezcious readers know, the Circus artist signed a $15 million book deal with Simon & Schuster, and the book is rumored to be released later this year. But earlier this month, the project was said to be delayed due to celebs threatening legal action over the contents of the explosive memoir — but maybe that’s not the full story. The Crossroads alum mused:

“I think some people are wanting to hear my story … either through a book or what have you ??? I’ve had to stop a couple of times !!! It may take me a year, maybe longer who knows … to share my story !!! My great grandmother told me two things that I will never forget !!! People come here for two reasons … either for a lesson or a blessing and she said ‘Dear sweetheart the real key to happiness is to forget every f**king thing that ever happened’ !!! It’s a new day y’all !!!”

We can’t imagine how emotional it must be to share her story while she is in the thick of processing it for herself, so it makes sense why she might need more time! It doesn’t help that she has to face all these upsetting rumors at the same time! Check out the full post (below).

Thoughts? Let us know (below)!

[Image via MEGA/WENN]