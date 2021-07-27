Britney Spears' Relationship With Dad Has 'Dwindled To Nothing But Fear And Hatred,' Says Lynne Spears

Lynne Spears is finally stepping up for her daughter.

We know from recent reporting on Britney Spears’ conservatorship that Lynne helped her then-husband, Jamie Spears, seize control of their daughter’s life back in 2008. From what we know so far, he became Brit’s own personal dictator over the next 13 years, and the situation caused the pop star to mistrust her entire family — with good reason. But now that the momentum to undo the conservatorship is finally on Britney’s side, her mom is supporting the effort (even if it is more than a decade late).

Most recently, the singer’s new lawyer Mathew Rosengart has filed a request for Jamie to be replaced as conservator of the estate by Jason Rubin, a certified public accountant. After those documents were filed on Monday, Lynne filed her own sworn declaration “in support of removal of James P. Spears as conservator of the estate,” according to documents obtained by HollywoodLife.

In the declaration, the Spears matriarch shared:

“I became involved in this conservatorship during what I will term a ‘time of crisis’ that began at the end of 2018 and continued into 2019. I became involved in this conservatorship because I wanted to ensure that everything in my daughter’s life was handled in the best interests of my daughter the conservatee, which I did not believe at the time (and I still do not today) to be the case.”

She then referenced some of the incidents that the Toxic artist herself had revealed in her June court testimony, including a psychiatrist hired by Jamie who prescribed “what I and many others thought to be entirely inappropriate medicine to my daughter, who did not want to take the medicine.” She also mentioned Jamie forcing Britney into the health facility, “where she was threatened with punishment if she did not stay for medical treatment that she did not want to endure.”

Lynne went on to describe the “absolutely microscopic control” Jamie has over their daughter:

“Mr. Spears has relied on members of the conservatee’s household staff, medical aides on site at the conservatee’s home, and her own security detail to inform on and report back to him each and every detail of every action that takes place in the conservatee’s home and her life. Such scrutiny is exhausting and terrifying, like living in custody.”

Ugh. Having her own staff spy on her? How disgusting.

The 66-year-old wrote:

“Since this conservatorship has been in place, the relationship between the conservatee and Mr. Spears has dwindled to nothing but fear and hatred of Mr. Spears by the conservatee due to Mr. Spears’ behavior, including his complete control over her, his mistrust of her, his coercion of her, his ‘bartering’ with her over what she can and cannot do for whatever reward or punishment he is willing to mete out, his constant threats, and his decision-making over all aspects of her life.”

She added:

“Of the actions that solidified the failure of my daughter’s and Mr. Spears’ relationship, the physical altercation between Mr. Spears and the conservatee’s minor children, my grandchildren, was perhaps the most appalling and inexcusable, and understandably destroyed whatever was left of a relationship between them.”

That lines up with what we’ve heard — that Britney hasn’t spoken with her father since the altercation with her then 13-year-old son Sean Preston, which allegedly reduced her custody of her sons even further. So sad.

Lynne concluded her statement:

“It is clear to me that James P. Spears is incapable of putting my daughter’s interests ahead of his own on both a professional and a personal level and that his being and remaining a conservator of my daughter’s estate is not in the best interests of my daughter, the conservatee.”

Whether or not Lynne can earn back Britney’s trust remains to be seen. But at this point, any help getting rid of Jamie as conservator is definitely welcome, and supporting the credibility of Britney’s previous testimony can’t hurt, either. We just hope it makes a difference in removing Jamie once and for all.

