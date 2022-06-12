Lynne Spears Reacts To Britney’s Wedding After Invitation Snub!

Lynne Spears is weighing in on her daughter Britney Spears’ wedding!

While the mom did not score an invite to the nuptials, that did not stop her from offering up her congratulations to the 40-year-old pop sensation on social media on Saturday. Commenting on Britney’s Instagram post that featured several pictures from the intimate ceremony, Lynne wrote:

“You look radiant and so happy! Your wedding is the ‘Dream’ wedding! And having it at your home makes it so sentimental and special! I am soooo happy for you! I love you!”

As you know, Britney tied the knot with Sam Asghari at her home on Thursday, inviting around 60 guests to witness the romantic moment. Of course, several people were left off the list – including Lynne, Jamie Spears, and Jamie Lynn Spears. Unsurprisingly, her family was not invited since they’ve a strained relationship since her controversial conservatorship, which ended in November 2021 after 13 years. However, Page Six reported that her brother Bryan managed to receive an invitation for the wedding but did not come.

Despite not having her family members at the ceremony, she was still surrounded by love as Selena Gomez, Drew Barrymore, Madonna, Paris Hilton, and Kathy Hilton were in attendance. Britney even shouted out to the women on Instagram for coming to celebrate her marriage, writing:

“The ceremony was a dream and the party was even better So many incredible people came to our wedding and I’m still in shock !!! @drewbarrymore my girl crush and @selenagomez who btw is way prettier in person if that’s possible both came !!! I was speechless … I kissed @madonna again and we danced into the night with @ParisHilton …”

