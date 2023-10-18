Watch Britney Spears Emotionally Respond To Cry Me A River In 2003 -- And Actually DEFEND Justin Timberlake?

In Britney Spears‘ new memoir we’re finally getting her full side of the story of the Justin Timberlake relationship — what was maybe the most scrutinized love affair between two 19-year-olds ever in history.

But this is far from the first time we got a glimpse! Brit was asked about the breakup way back in 2003 by one other than Diane Sawyer in a sitdown for ABC Primetime! First up she was asked about JT’s claims that she had done something to break his heart, to which she responded:

“I was upset. I was upset for a while, we both… I think we were both really young, and it was kind of waiting to happen. And I will always love him, he’ll always have a special place in my heart. He’s such a great person.”

When the veteran newswoman pushes on the accusation that she cheated, Britney says:

“I think everyone has a side of their story… I’m not technically saying he’s wrong, but I’m not technically saying he’s right either.”

Yes, she evades the question. But she isn’t just protecting herself here. It’s so clear right from the start of this line of questioning that she’s trying to protect him, too!

When Diane asks her to react to the Cry Me A River video, the one which we’ve heard “really sent her over the edge,” she actually kind of defends him!

She reveals in the interview he asked her about the video in advance, but — as Sawyer words it, she “couldn’t think fast enough to object.” And so she was “stunned” to see what’s described as a “recreation of their breakup.” We of course know what happens in the video, how he breaks into his ex’s home and films a sex tape, which he leaves playing for her while she’s in the shower.

It’s completely savage, the type of revenge you’d get on someone you truly hated. So how did Britney react?

“I saw it, I was on vacation and someone called me and told me it was gonna come on, and I watched it, and I was just like… I was kind of in denial, I went through this whole denial phase.”

A denial phase? Um, you mean the first phase in grieving a death?? It’s so clear how much it hurt the poor girl. But Britney immediately jumps back to protecting JT, saying:

“It’s fine, that’s the way he… I don’t want to judge him or anything like that because that’s the way he had to deal with what happened. And you know, and that’s fine.”

That’s fine?? Remember, this is the revenge video he made AFTER she got pregnant with his baby, wanted to have it, but got an abortion because he wasn’t ready. He should have been so much more respectful of her. For, like, ever. And yet she’s saying she understands!

She does not, however, say could do that to someone. She continues:

“I just know that if I was in a relationship and something happened, I just- I couldn’t really go there. But it’s all good. Let’s talk about something else.”

OMG it is so written all over her face how this is breaking her heart all over again! And yet she’s defending Justin! Because her heart was so big she still wanted to protect him? Wow. Would you be able to stay this sweet?

See the full interview, starting with the Justin stuff (below)!

