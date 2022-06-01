Sam Asghari Didn't Get Britney Spears A 'Million Dollar Ring' -- And Not The One He Thinks Either!

Sam Asghari has a different outlook when it comes to the lush and lavish than his fiancée, Britney Spears. But he wants you to know that his choices have much deeper meanings than they appear.

Sam opened up about choosing an engagement ring — and explained why he didn’t go out of his way to get Britney the biggest rock he could find! His answer is actually pretty darn sweet!

The actor proposed to the pop princess back in September 2021, following the rumors that he was spotted ring shopping at Cartier. However, the model turned personal trainer didn’t enlist the help of Cartier at all! Instead, he designed the ring himself with the help of Roman Malayev, a designer at Forever Diamonds NY.

He explained his deeply personal decision to GQ in a new interview out on Wednesday, saying:

“I figured with her taste, she wouldn’t want something super big and super celebrity. Celebrities get that million dollar ring.”

A million dollars? Not exactly two months salary for the fledgling actor, who recently had a little role on HBO‘s Hacks. But as he points out, he probably could have gotten a pricy ring without spending the big bucks — if it had been as an ad for the company’s latest product! And that’s not what he wanted!

“And usually, it’s free because it’s for promotion, but I want it to represent something. I want it to come from my heart and I want it to go to someone that wasn’t a big jeweler. It was a big company but it was a company that was willing to do it the way that I wanted it.”

He didn’t want to make a flashy statement, he just wanted his bride to have something that came from his heart. Aww!!

Asghari went on to gush about his experience designing the ring with the jeweler, referring to Spears as a “princess”:

“So I designed a really beautiful ring. It’s a princess cut, for a real life princess.”

He referred to his fiancee as “a real life princess”. Swoon. But um… One little problem… the ring isn’t a princess cut…

That’s right! Brit-Brit’s diamond is a round brilliant cut. So the sentiment was sweet, but uh… maybe he just forgot that detail?? Better than saying he picked a “round brilliant cut for a round brilliant woman” we guess!

A more accurate detail of the ring comes in the form of an engraving — Sam’s nickname for Britney, “Lioness”, is etched inside the silver band. On why he chose this nickname for his soon-to-be-wife, he explained:

“It came to me because I always figured the lion is lazy. The male lion has always been the symbol of the king of the jungle. But it’s not true, it’s really the female and she’s very strong and she was very independent. And lioness was a beautiful name that just came to me out of nowhere. So it’s kind of a nickname, but I don’t call her that everyday. It was kind of like a symbol.”

What a fitting nickname for such a strong and independent woman! Check out the round brilliant cut ring (below):

The health coach also teased the private proposal, saying:

“We do have videos of it but that’s only for our eyes. I didn’t tell anybody to be honest with you. I didn’t want anybody to know and anybody to interfere in any way whatsoever so it was between me and her.”

Awww! Maybe one day they’ll get sentimental and share it on the ‘gram! It sounds like it’ll be especially hilarious because Sam says originally Brit thought she was getting a puppy! But much to her surprise she got a fiancé instead! How adorable!

We are seriously in love with Britney’s delicate engagement ring (even if it’s not a princess cut!) and wish the couple a lifetime of happiness!

[Image via Instagram/Britney Spears/Sam Asghari]