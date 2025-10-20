Britney Spears Says She Has ‘Brain Damage’ While Clapping Back At Kevin Federline’s ‘Garbage’ Book!

Britney Spears believes she has “brain damage” from the trauma she was put through during her conservatorship.

As her ex-husband Kevin Federline spills the tea about her life, Britney took to her Instagram on Sunday night to open up about how she always rises from the ashes despite the many challenges she’s faced. Referencing alleged details of her conservatorship, as discussed at the end of her 2023 memoir, The Woman in Me, she wrote:

“I had a traumatic experience as some of you know at the end of my book where for 4 months I no longer had my private door and illegally was forced to not use my feet or body to go anywhere.”

The 43-year-old said the confinement “hurt [her] body” and the “logic and mindfulness in my body as ONE was 100 percent murdered and destroyed.” Oof. She furthered:

“for a person like me who understands the sacredness is god speed… it did more than hurt my body… trust me there’s A LOT I didn’t share in my book and still things at this very moment I’ve kept hidden because its incredibly painful and sad…”

In her memoir, Britney claimed that during a “horrible experience” when she was forced into psychiatric care, she was “placed somewhere against my will and had to literally sit in a chair 10 hours a day 7 days a week for 4 months,” which “hurt my body.” So, that may be what she’s referencing to in this post.

One thing that she was held back from doing during this time was one of her biggest passions, she continued on the ‘gram:

“I couldn’t dance or move for 5 months…”

Which is why she loves to post dancing videos now, she continued:

“anyways I know my post and dancing seemed silly but it made me remember how to fly”

The pop sensation furthered:

“I do feel like my wings were taken away and brain damage happened to me a long time ago 100 percent… I have of course moved on from that troubling time in my life and I’m blessed to be alive.”

And while she knows some might think her lengthy caption “sound[s] so silly,” she suggested she was merely bringing “substance to the table” as her ex continues to spew “garbage” about her private life. Oh, she HATES that tell-all!

Brit Brit also reflected on the movie Maleficent — and it’s clear she relates to it so deeply! She mused:

“My back… my blades… my wings… remember the movie Maleficent such an incredible movie!!!! Remember the king tried to kill her but instead a guy secretly took her wings but anything from the father in heaven the real father whom is the one I only claim who loves unconditionally… anything holy is never forgotten… her wings were holy so the king couldn’t take them not one person could say they were restored and hidden locked in a secret holy stain glass church…not that this has any relevance with me but I do find it incredibly interesting…”

She circled back to the movie later in her post. After claiming the forced isolation “destroyed” her, she insisted she used to be “incredibly strong” before this, sharing:

“I used to swim with my babies on my back till they were 4 and 5 I was incredibly strong… at the end of the movie she goes to a church and somehow find her wings. protector of the moors considered a villian but actually one with mother nature… animals would bow to her… she was brilliant in that movie…”

Her candid post was shared alongside a photo of her riding a horse, showing her nearly bare back, which she reflected on:

“I’m showing my back one make up artist said dont you think its too big… people are incredibly cruel… still to this day I haven’t flown like I use to do you think if I go to the Vatican I might find something quite interesting there??????”

A lot’s on her mind! But it’s clear she wishes she could tell her story in her own words and in her own time! But also that she knows how to rise above the most challenging of circumstances!

See her full post:

It can’t be easy dealing with this new book after all she’s been through!

