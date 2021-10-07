Britney Spears DRAGS Sister Jamie Lynn & The Rest Of Her Family In Post About Being Rescued!

Britney Spears is going scorched earth on her family!

Now that Jamie Spears is out of the picture and the conservatorship’s days are numbered, we have a feeling we’re going to hear a LOT from Brit, especially regarding her family’s (in)action over the last decade-plus. After all, she’s already expressed a desire to take all of them to court. And lately, she’s been getting a lot more vocal in her criticisms on Instagram.

One such call-out post was shared on Tuesday, and while she once again referenced her family as a whole, it seems like sis Jamie Lynn Spears may be the specific target. Alongside a surreal image showing one woman swimming to another, the singer wrote:

“This picture is everything to me !!! It makes me want to cry … she’s saving her divine feminine sister !!!!”

Wow, that is some telling interpretation!

As she continued, the Crossroads star made it clear she didn’t believe her not-so-divine sister would do any saving in this situation:

“I suggest if you have a friend that’s been in a house that feels really small for four months … no car … no phone … no door for privacy and they have to work around 10 hours a day 7 days a week and give tons of blood weekly with never a day off … I strongly suggest you go pick up your friend and get them the hell outta there !!!!!”

She continued:

“If you’re like my family who says things like ‘sorry, you’re in a conservatorship’ … probably thinking you’re different so they can f**k with you !!!! Thankfully I found an amazing attorney Mathew Rosengart who has helped change my life !!!!”

We all share the Lucky artist’s gratitude for her federal prosecutor lawyer — although, the rest of the Spears fam may not be feeling too grateful these days!

This wasn’t the first time the momma of two used her IG to send shade their way, nor will it be the last. Over the years (and even the last few months), it’s been unclear whether Jamie Lynn was included in her big sister’s scorn towards the family. One vague clue came in Britney’s post directly after their father was removed from the conservatorship, when the performer dropped this line in her IG post:

“Pssss bringing the ship home, JL …”

The phrase echoed a post from the Zoey 101 star, referencing her daughter’s softball championship (below):

So was the “ship” comment a pointed reference, alongside the “divine feminine sister” remark? Maybe it was a dig over the fact that while the actress was enjoying a softball championSHIP, her sister was fighting for her life within the conservatorSHIP. Or maybe Britney was just pointing out the fact that JL had offered no sign of support on social media, and hadn’t even referenced the legal drama after shedding those crocodile tears a while back (multiple times, we might add).

We have a strong feeling that Britney will let us know exactly what she means someday — whether by taking her family to court or telling her story to the world (or both)! For now, we’re just glad she’s living her life on her own terms and expressing herself the way she wants.

