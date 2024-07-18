Britney Spears Has Stern Message For ‘Boring’ Osbournes After Ozzy Criticized Her Dancing On Instagram: ‘F**k Off’

Britney Spears is SLAMMING the Osbournes… But they did it first!

If you ever tune into The Osbournes podcast, you may have seen in Tuesday’s episode how the famous fam opened the show discussing the Toxic singer’s dance moves that she so proudly shares on Instagram. The family’s patriarch Ozzy said:

“I’m fed up of seeing Britney Spears [dancing].”

He continued:

“Every f**king day. You know, it’s sad. Very, very sad.”

Jack agreed, while Sharon called her a “poor little thing,” adding that it’s “very heartbreaking.” You can watch them discuss Britney’s moves at the 1:28 mark (below):

Well, Britney has heard… And she ain’t pleased!

On Wednesday, she took to IG to share a lengthy message defending Kate Beckinsale from some of the hate she receives on her social media for posting what fans think isn’t “age appropriate content” — which Britney can clearly relate to. The superstar singer wrote:

“Not as bad as some of my comments saying it’s sad that I’m as old as I am and I’m dancing every single day on my IG !!! Number 1) I hardly ever dance … and number 2) I’m not poor at all !!! I have more ligature in my left toe than any grown man or woman on earth !!! If you don’t believe me … how long do you think I should keep this going for ??? In my transparent opinion, wealth and health it isn’t relied solely on cash in your bank account which I have lots of that too … It relies on my quest in my own f**king interest in how I demonstrate and serve back these wise ass assh*les just as kate did !!!”

Taking aim directly at the Osbournes, she added:

“In the world we live in with how incredibly cruel people can be you have to be extremely careful who you allow in your circle and your heart !!! I’m gonna do a photoshoot with Kate and tell the Osbourne family who is the most boring family known to mankind to kindly f**k off !!!”

DAMN! She’s not playing around! You can read Britney’s FULL post (below):

Can’t a girl just love to dance in peace??

What’s your take on Britney’s moves, Perezcious readers? Do you agree with the Osbournes, or should the Criminal singer just be allowed to dance her heart out without people criticizing her? Let us know in the comments down below!

