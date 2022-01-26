WHAT?! Britney Spears Reveals MORE Things She Was Never Allowed To Do During Vegas Residency!

Britney Spears continues to pull back the curtain on her conservatorship, and what she’s revealed so far is NOT pretty.

The singer’s team had her working non-stop for years, particularly during her Las Vegas residency. She previously revealed that in the four years that she performed there, she only went out twice. It’s hard to wrap our head around that, but apparently, being cooped up was far from the only indignity she faced in Vegas.

On Tuesday, the 40-year-old posted another reflection from her time in LV on Instagram, writing:

“When I used to do shows I had to wear two layers of tights every night … the one night I cheated and said NO and didn’t cover my legs, I swear I danced and moved waaay faster with nothing on them … this bathing suit is actually expensive !!! It kind of looks like a costume but it’s cool to see my legs raw …..”

Raw pop star legs… now that’s a concept! We have no idea why she would be required to wear two layers to perform, but her other memories were even more heartbreaking:

“People don’t know this but when I did Vegas, I was never allowed to go to the spa … they didn’t want me having coffee or tea so my friends from home would show up going to the spas drinking champagne no lie and I was the loser working and entertaining them at night … doesn’t sound like a good deal to me either !!!!”

Poor Brit. We really can’t imagine what that felt like for her. We mean, not even tea? WTF? And what would be the harm in letting her go to the spa??? We’re just SO glad she is out of the conservatorship now and able to do whatever she wants.

The Stronger artist concluded her post:

“So on this beautiful day here in Maui I’m here to remind them all that being treated like an equal individual doesn’t require much … just RESPECT !!!! Psss are we going to war ???”

Will we ever know the full extent of what Britney was subjected to during the many years of her conservatorship? We hope so, but it seems unlikely – if only because there were so many tiny rules and restrictions on her life that it seems impossible to keep track. We can’t imagine how her conservators justified treating her that way, but we understand how it made her feel like less than a person. We hope she’s healing as best she can from that trauma.

