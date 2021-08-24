Britney Spears Says She Only 'Went Out Two Times' During Her 4-Year Las Vegas Residency!

Work hard, play none?

Britney Spears took to Instagram on Monday to tell fans how excited she was about her new shoes and a party she recently attended. But she also reflected on a time when she basically wasn’t allowed to party at all!

It was during the years of her long-running Las Vegas show Britney: Piece of Me, from which she grossed an estimated $138 million across almost 250 performances. Turns out, Brit was given virtually no social time during this period, and all work and no play made her a very stressed out woman. She wrote in her caption:

“I was thinking about when I did shows in Vegas … the four years I was there I went out only two times !!!! Unfortunately I’m not lying.”

Two times? In FOUR years!? WTF?

This news is sad, but not particularly surprising, given the oppressive rules she’s been forced to live under amid her 13-year conservatorship.

The superstar went on to say that the residency — which took place between 2013 and 2017 — was the only time she ever wore a “white costume,” before subtly shading her Vegas crew. She added:

“I know it sounds weird but to my surprise I believe the colors you wear reflect back to you in a way. Psss I’m not sure anybody on my crew ever wore color in the four years I was there …. in other words …. people it may be uncool but let’s start wearing bright colors.”

We’ll send a bright yellow shirt to Jamie Spears ASAP! LOLz!

Per usual, Brit’s post managed to go from fashion-minded to philosophical (and then back again) in her post, writing:

“I’ve been thinking about life and what my version of success is … to me it’s knowing I’ve used my heart over my head and it’s hard sometimes because of ego … but sometimes ego is protection !!!! I gotta get the hell out of here … ok … I’m talking nonsense !!! Either way … me in my white dress !!”

Following the residency, which ended in December 2017, the Grammy winner embarked on a tour across North America and Europe — something she said she was forced to do in an emotional testimony during a conservatorship hearing on June 23.

Explaining that she was allegedly threatened with legal action if she chose to back out, the Toxic singer claimed:

“I was on tour in 2018, I was forced to. My management said if I don’t do this tour, I will have to find an attorney and by contract my own management could sue me if I didn’t follow through with the tour. He handed me a sheet of paper as I got off the stage in Vegas and said I had to sign it. It was very threatening and scary. And with the conservatorship I couldn’t even get my own attorney. So out of fear, I went ahead and I did the work.”

Brit noted that after her tour, she was forced to jump right back into rehearsals for her follow-up Vegas residency, Britney: Domination, which was supposed to kick off in February 2019. In January 2019, however, she announced the residency had been canceled as she went on an indefinite work hiatus to “focus” on her family amid her dad’s health issues.

While the star still has her hands full due to her ongoing conservatorship battle, she’s at least been able to enjoy some much deserved time off! Check out her full post (below).

