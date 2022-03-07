Britney Spears Vows To Get ‘Justice’ Against Family Who ‘Harmed’ Her Throughout Her Conservatorship

Britney Spears had A LOT to say about some of the injustices she faced at the hands of her family this weekend!

On Sunday, the 40-year-old pop star began her lengthy messages by revealing that she had returned to Las Vegas for the first time since 2017 when she completed her four-year residency Piece of Me. In the Instagram post, Britney admitted she enjoyed “being treated like an equal” this time around since she allegedly had to watch her family partake in the luxuries that the city had to offer while she worked on her concert series and never got to enjoy the high life. She wrote:

“Wow !!!! Being a guest in Las Vegas is way better than being me … or wait … is it because my family got to be the stars when I worked in Vegas ??? I mean damn they were given star treatment … spas … alcohol … the whole 9 yards … but guess what !!! This was my first time !!! It was absolutely lovely being treated like an equal in Las Vegas for the first time in 13 years … huge difference. Moments like this all I do look up and say ‘REALLY GOD??? ALL THIS TIME???”

The momma then slammed her family yet again, saying she no longer has to “entertain” them nor “be their puppet” anymore. She added:

“I’m here to say one thing and one thing only … KISS MY MOTHERF**KING ASS …but you know not really say it … just reflect it with a smile and a drink in my hand !!! Stay classy people and don’t forget to say your prayers !!!”

Brit wasn’t quite done bashing them just yet either!

In another post, the Toxic singer detailed the schedule she was forced to work by her father Jamie Spears seemingly throughout a majority of the time within the music industry. She wrote:

“In a world where it’s okay to lock your daughter up and make her work 7 days a week … 8:00 am to 6:00 pm … no days off … 105 people are in and out of a small trailer home weekly … No private baths … seen naked when changing … drugged … can’t even speak or talk … has to be available to the treatment people and show up every day for 10 hours a day … if not will have to stay longer … never given a date on when you can leave … 9:00 pm bed every night … like 8 gallons of blood weekly … this happened to me for 4 months after I worked for my dad and my family for 13 fucking years …”

Yeesh! She continued:

“I gave my all when I worked only to be literally thrown away … I was nothing more than a puppet to my family yet to the public I just performed on stage and did what I was told to do … but it was worse than that because it was accepted and approved by the people I loved the most … Looks are deceiving …. I must have it nice on vacations lol !!!! After 13 years damn straight I should go !!!”

Britney then expressed that she felt like her family has gotten away with how they treated her over the years, promising to not stop until they have been held accountable:

“I was treated less than, demoralized and embarrassed … nobody should ever be treated the way I was …. The reason I bring this up is because ending the conservatorship is a huge deal but come on … THAT’S IT ??? They all got away with it !!! If you’ve ever been in shock for 4 months … threatened for your life … you would be upset too … I’m not done … I want justice and won’t stop until something is done to those who harmed me … and YES I was harmed !!!! This is a message to all who have been threatened for their life … You are NOT ALONE !!!!”

Wow…

Brit really sounds determined here, and we cannot blame her for wanting to seek justice for everything that her family put her through for 13 years! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

