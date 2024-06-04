Halsey Breaks Down In Tears Revealing Secret Health Battle & Gives This Seriously Unsettling Indication About What She's Been Fighting

Halsey just revealed some heartbreaking details about her health battle.

On Tuesday, the Without Me singer posted a jaw-dropping new update on Instagram amid her years-long health journey. Alongside a slew of clips, she wrote:

“long story short, i’m Lucky to be alive.”

Promoting her new single The End, she added:

“short story long, i wrote an album. it begins with The End. out now.”

The mother of one didn’t elaborate any further, but DID tag the official pages for the Lupus Research Alliance and the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Wait, WHAT?! She possibly has lupus and leukemia?! OMG!

In the 29-year-old’s first clip of many, she sits on a couch as she stretches and rubs her legs as she winces in pain. She says:

“I told myself I’m giving myself two more years to be sick. At 30, I’m having a rebirth and I’m not going to be sick and I’m going to look super hot and have lots of energy and I’m just going to get to re-do my twenties in my thirties.”

In the second clip, she sits in a hospital chair while hooked up to a machine while wearing a mask. She says:

“Today is day one of treatment.”

Omg!

The Bad At Love songstress also included a screenshot of a note titled, “the f**king end of the world,” and a clip of her singing in a studio while strumming on a guitar. To conclude the carousel, she added a montage of clips of her undergoing treatments and breaking down in tears. See (below):

In the comments, fans and fellow celebs including Heidi Klum, Rita Ora, and Halsey’s boyfriend Avan Jogia shared their support… Jogia wrote:

“I love you and I am so proud of you”

The Leukemia & Lymphoma Society also commented, writing:

“Long story short, thank you for sharing your voice and vulnerability with the world. Short story long, we are here for you always @iamhalsey ”

In Halsey’s new song The End, she sings about being told by doctors “every couple of years” that she’s “sick.” You can listen to the full thing (below):

Back in 2022, the Maxxxine actress revealed a long list of rare health conditions, which you can read all about HERE. This is a lot to take in. Our hearts go out to Halsey…

Sending lots of love and strength. Reactions?? Share your support in the comments down below.

