Britney Spears Wants ‘Payback & Justice’ After End Of ‘Nightmare’ Conservatorship

While Britney Spears has finally been freed from her 13-year-long conservatorship, her legal battle is still far from over.

In a monumental court hearing last week, a judge ruled to terminate the 39-year-old pop singer’s legal arrangement, an enormous victory in her decades-long case. However, despite spending the past couple of days in celebratory mode, Britney “is still processing” the trauma. And according to a report from Us Weekly, like the rest of us, she has questions in the back of her mind about certain things that happened during her “unjustified” arrangement that controlled her life.

A source told the outlet the Crossroads star is “elated” and “so relieved to have this nightmare over and done with” because her conservatorship “caused more pain and suffering than anyone should have to withstand in an entire lifetime.” Following her legal win, however, Brit is newly “focused” on pursuing “payback and justice” for everything she faced under the controversial arrangement previously controlled by her father, Jamie Spears. The insider then added:

“There are still a ton of unresolved questions she wants answered in a formal setting.”

No kidding!

What’s specifically on the star’s mind? Well, the insider shared to the outlet that Britney is particularly curious to know “exactly how much her mom, brother, and dad profited” from her conservatorship, noting how she’s set on getting “her money back, or at least as much of it can possibly be retrieved.”

In a June court hearing, Britney expressed her desire to “sue” her family members for their involvement in her situation, telling the judge how she just wanted her “life back.” And as we previously reported, her attorney Matthew Rosengart also has been interested in conducting an investigation into Jamie’s actions from when he gained control of his daughter’s finances since 2008. Additionally, the 69-year-old, along with Brit’s management company Tri Star Entertainment, has been accused of some shady dealings this past year, including allegedly bugging her bedroom and listening in to her private conversations. That is bad enough, but who knows what else they could have done during that time!

But if Britney has her way, we could be learning more about her life over the past 13 years. In a recent Instagram post, the momma-of-two teased about possibly doing an interview with Oprah Winfrey (though not confirmed at all), writing:

“I might as well do a hint of my thoughts on the gram before I go and set things square on @Oprah !!!!! I mean who knows … I do know how embarrassing is to share the fact I’ve never seen cash or wasn’t able to drive my car …. but honestly it still blows my mind every day I wake up how my family and the conservatorship were able to do what they did to me.”

On a positive note though…

It also sounds like Britney cannot wait to truly start her new life with fiancé Sam Asghari, who the source praised did “a phenomenal job of calming her down” during this process. They added:

“Britney goes from being excited and thrilled to angry and a little overwhelmed by the enormity of it all. There were days when Britney struggled to feel any hope about the future. For her, it was like being held in solitary confinement and her voice or feelings didn’t count for anything. … But seeing and hearing all the support that was out there for her changed everything.”

Sounds like this is all still a lot to handle.

We cannot wait to see Brit thrive in her post-conservatorship life and finally get all the answers she’s looking for.

