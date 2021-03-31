Britney Spears Reached Out To Sharon Stone For Help Around The Time Of Her 2007 Breakdown -- Details On The Heartbreaking Letter HERE

Far too many women in Hollywood can relate to the struggles of being controlled by the men around them, and this just needs to stop already!

While Britney Spears’ infamous past has been scrutinized again in large part because of Hulu’s documentary Framing Britney Spears (which made the singer cry “for two weeks”) and the ongoing conservatorship battle with her father Jamie Spears — many celebs have spoken out on the musician’s behalf.

But now, we’re learning that way back in 2007 it was actually Britney who reached out to Ratched star Sharon Stone for help! Around the time the momma of two dramatically shaved her head, she apparently penned a heart-wrenching letter to the actress.

Related: Sharon Claims She Was Given Bigger Breast Implants Without Her Consent! Huh?!

The reveal came on Wednesday’s episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show when the host asked her guest about what it was like being called out as an inspiring woman to the 39-year-old in a recent Instagram post. When discussing if she’d ever met the Baby One More Time vocalist, Stone dished:

“Britney wrote to me a very long and important, poignant letter during a very difficult time in her life, about the time when people would recognize her for when she shaved her head, wanting me to help her. And I was in a very difficult time of my life, and I couldn’t help myself. But the truth of the matter is, we both needed help. She needed help, and I needed help.”

Without going into any details about her personal struggles, the actress continued:

“The true fact of it is, it’s very hard to be a very successful woman and not have everyone controlling you, taking your finances, and handling you. I’m sure all of the young stars get handled.”

Ugh, not surprising at all, but still so sad to think about! The Voice judge was hanging on every one of the 63-year-old’s words because she chimed in, “There’s a breaking point!” To which the Emmy-winner noted:

“There is a huge breaking point, and there’s a point where you get broken. The thing with Britney Spears is so out of control and so awful. And certainly, I can say it’s been very out of control and very awful more than once in my life, and I have certainly had it. And it’s very complicated to take control of your life. It’s very hard to get control of your finances.”

Related: Sharon Says Producer Told Her She ‘Should F**k’ Co-Star For Better ‘Onscreen Chemistry’

Stone is spot on! Right now, Spears’ father is literally trying to make sure a judge allows him to continue receiving a whopping salary for being his daughter’s legal liaison. Talk about not being in control of your finances! We totally see why Britney reached out to Stone for advice — even without knowing much about the producer’s background, it’s clear the performers share similar challenges!

Ch-ch-check out the full clip below!

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Does it surprise you that Britney reached out to Sharon in the midst of her mental health crisis? With the rise of many celebrities opening up about their painful pasts growing up in the spotlight, don’t you think it’s time for Hollywood to make some serious changes?

Obviously Britney’s had a huge team managing her for years (whether or not fans think she still needs that control), so the fact she was writing outsiders letters for help just proves how f**ked up this whole situation is! Sound OFF in the comments (below)!

[Image via Britney Spears/Instagram & WENN/Instar]