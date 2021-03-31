Britney Spears Speaks Out About Framing Doc: 'From What I Did See Of It I Was Embarrassed'

Britney Spears is speaking out.

The Baby One More Time legend took to Instagram on Tuesday afternoon to speak out for the first time on the news events and controversies surrounding her life — and most notably, her personal reaction to the Framing Britney Spears documentary.

The 39-year-old pop princess used IG as her outlet for this surprising and newsworthy response, dropping the bomb as part of a video post uploaded to her account on the afternoon of March 30.

She opened things up by writing (below):

“My life has always been very speculated … watched … and judged really my whole life !!! For my sanity I need to dance to @iamstevent every night of my life. I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people … It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged… insulted… and embarrassed by the media… and I still am till this day!!!!”

And she wasn’t done yet, adding:

“As the world keeps on turning and life goes on we still remain so fragile and sensitive as people !!! I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in … I cried for two weeks and well …. I still cry sometimes !!!! I do what I can in my own spirituality with myself to try and keep my own joy … love … and happiness!!!! Every day dancing brings me joy !!! I’m not here to be perfect … perfect is boring … I’m here to pass on kindness!!!”

Wow!

Here’s the full post (below):

Very interesting, indeed.

It’s doubly interesting to see the Kentwood, Louisiana native react like this to the documentary if only because so many other public figures and celebs have had such strong reactions and responses to it — including her boyfriend, Sam Asghari.

Beyond him, you’ll recall just in the last few days how Jessica Simpson and Jennifer Love Hewitt have both spoken out publicly about the doc and how it relates to their own personal experiences in Hollywood. Before that, other celebs like John Mayer, Kim Kardashian, and Mara Wilson have all shared visceral, honest public reactions to the documentary and some of its mroe disturbing contents and revelations.

And what about your reactions here, Perezcious readers?

What do U make of Britney’s public response and admission to at least watching some small part of the documentary? Are you surprised she’s reacting like this, or did you expect something in this manner?

Sound off with your take on these documentary developments down in the comments (below)…

