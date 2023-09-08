Brittany Snow's Ex Hooked Up With ANOTHER Selling The OC Co-Star After Cheating Scandal?! And It's On Camera??

Did Brittany Snow’s ex-husband Tyler Stanaland have a fling with Selling The OC co-star Polly Brindle?!

That’s what their other castmate Kayla Cardona seems to believe after seeing a video of their alleged hookup!

FYI, here’s a refresher on the 34-year-old real estate agent’s drama for those who don’t recall… After two years of marriage, he and the Pitch Perfect actress decided to get a divorce. But innerestingly enough, this divorce news came after it was revealed in season one of the Netflix series that Kayla tried to kiss him several times. While nothing happened, she has made it clear she never would have made a move if the feelings were not reciprocated in the moment.

On top of the near-kiss drama, Tyler also faced a lot of flak for his close relationship with another co-star, Alex Hall. During season one, we saw the two get very flirty with each other. Alex would sit on his lap and even give him a “nosey,” which is essentially making out with someone’s nose.

They were a little too close for comfort if you ask us! Especially as a source previously told Page Six that Tyler’s behavior with his co-stars on the show had been one of the reasons he and Brittany ended things, saying:

“The show basically destroyed their marriage. Brittany was not happy with what she saw.”

Damn…

The day Brittany and Tyler announced their divorce, he was even spotted hanging out with Alex and Polly. The pair have repeatedly insisted they were just friends. But does anyone really buy that? Did Brittany even believe them? If she or anyone else did, their minds may changed now, because this new season seems to reveal that things were not so platonic!

So, SPOILER WARNING!!!

At the end of season two, Tyler began exploring a romantic connection with Alex following his divorce from Brittany, and they even shared a kiss. Which, wow!! So much for being just pals, huh?! And to make matters worse, that was not the only dalliance he was having this season! He allegedly hooked up with Polly, too! This guy is giving Vanderpump Rules a run for their money when it comes to cast members hooking up with each other…

According to Kayla, she saw a video of Tyler and Polly making out in the office one day – and doing possibly a little more than just kissing. OMG!!

But what does the 37-year-old television personality have to say about it? Well, Polly owned up to having a “drunken kiss” with Tyler, but insists nothing else happened! She told Us Weekly in an interview with Tyler and Alex:

“I have seen the video. I absolutely did feel really betrayed [by the Oppenheim Group agents talking about the video]. That was an intimate moment between me and a friend. … Honestly, lies [were] told about what happens in that video. Me and a friend shared a drunken kiss. That was it. Nothing else. There was no hands down pants [or anything else]. People in the office like to embellish to a point that is wildly untrue. And yes, I have seen the video, and it does not show anything that they said.”

Tyler then claimed that “not even the kiss [is in the video], which is the craziest part.” That’s when Alex chimed in, pointing out that they did not need to own up to what happened:

“You could have just lied the whole time and said you never kissed, there was no blackmail.”

However, Tyler insisted he does not think the video allegations were used as “blackmail.” Still, tho, he was not thrilled with Kayla’s claims:

“I don’t think it was used as blackmail per se, but it was kind of used as a smoking gun to kind of bring up some past hurt between certain people and just an unnecessary tactic in my opinion.”

When learning of these remarks, Kayla insisted in her own interview with Us Weekly that Tyler and Polly did not just make out:

“[Polly is] known to be a liar. There is definitely more [than just kissing].”

So there you have it!

We guess everyone should have had their eyes on Polly and Tyler’s close friendship all along, too…

So much drama this season of Selling The OC!

