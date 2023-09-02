Ariana Grande & Ethan Slater’s Romance Drama 'Blown Out Of Proportion'?! Uhh...

Ariana Grande and Ethan Slater are not giving up on each other, no matter what anyone thinks about their scandalous relationship.

Since the news of the 30-year-old singer’s romance with her co-star broke, many people – including us – have been raising an eyebrow over the timeline of the whole situation. Sources have made it seem like nothing between them started until they were separated from their respective partners. But… too much evidence has come out over the past few weeks — evidence suggesting they had an alleged “sloppy” affair while working on Wicked together AND hanging out with each other’s partners. Not a good look!

And while Ethan filed for divorce from Lilly Jay, the Victorious alum and her estranged husband Dalton Gomez have yet to pull the trigger and make moves to end their marriage legally. They haven’t even come out and talked about it! But last weekend, the real estate agent was spotted for the first time out in public appearing “sad.” He also notably ditched his wedding ring – further giving us proof that things are over between him and Ariana for good.

Despite the duo reportedly being separated for a while, it clearly hasn’t been easy for Dalton. An insider for Us Weekly shared he’s still trying to adapt to the idea of his marriage ending:

“It’s been a little while since Ariana and Dalton split, but he’s been adjusting to his new normal and learning to accept it for what it is. It’s certainly not how he expected things to play out because he obviously assumed they would be together forever.”

On top of the heartbreak, Dalton has been having a tough time with their breakup being so public since he was used to “living a private life.” The price of dating someone as famous as Ariana, unfortunately! The Us source said:

“He never imagined he would be going through a divorce in the public eye. But he’s hanging in there and is grateful for his friends and family who have been really supportive.”

As for what’s going on with Ariana and Ethan, People reported on Friday that they are still together but also trying to navigate their relationship amid the drama. And of course, a friend of the new couple insisted to the outlet that the drama has been “blown out of proportion” and everything is not what it seems:

“While this entire situation has been blown out of proportion, it’s much different than what has been portrayed in public. They are just trying to navigate their new relationship in private.”

Again, it’s hard to believe they didn’t begin a relationship until they were both single. So much has come out proving otherwise, including the fact that Lilly slammed the Thank U, Next artist publicly for not being “a girl’s girl” and making her family “collateral damage!” This statement sounds like it’s coming from a woman who went through a betrayal at the hands of her estranged husband and Ariana…

But another close family pal swears they were friends who became lovers – only after they broke up with their partners:

“People have tried to question the timeline. The truth is, Ariana and Ethan didn’t begin seeing each other until after both parties were separated, respectfully.”

Another insider added:

“They are doing their best to balance the fact that they are in the public eye with the desire to be respectful to all parties involved.”

Hmm. Is anyone really buying these new statements for Team Ariana and Ethan? What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

