Brody Jenner & Kristin Cavallari Almost Got Back Together During The Hills Revival Taping!

Well this would have been one for the ages!

Kristin Cavallari may not have joined the reboot of The Hills for very long — she makes a one-episode cameo appearance during the second season of the hit MTV reboot New Beginnings — but as she often does, she made a HUGE impression!

That’s because she was reunited with Brody Jenner, one of her former co-stars on the legendary old-school reality show, and the pair hit it off strongly and immediately!

Related: Brody And Kaitlynn Open Up About Her Miley Cyrus Relationship Rebound!

Floored by Cavallari’s lightning-quick cameo on The Hills: New Beginnings, Jenner opened up on Thursday in an interview with ET. The 37-year-old former party boy and forever hunk teased what fans can expect in season two of the revival, which premieres next Wednesday, May 12 at 9:00 p.m. ET on MTV.

And he had great things to say about the former Very Cavallari star — including a tease about how sparks flew between them when they reconnected on air! Ooooh!

Caitlyn Jenner‘s famous son said (below):

“Kristin always comes with fire. You know that Kristin comes in blazing always. And I mean, Kristin and I, we have a past. Kristin and I have dated in the past, It was always going to have chemistry between Kristin and I. I love Kristin, she’s great. You know, we get along, and she’s a lot of fun, for sure.”

Oh is that so?!

With Cavallari split from her estranged husband Jay Cutler, and Brody having been long since single after the demise of his prior relationship with ex Kaitlynn Carter, it seems like the timing could be right for both parties to take a walk down memory lane in more ways than one, ya know?!

Brody didn’t take things that far in his chat with ET, but Hills co-star Spencer Pratt ABSOLUTELY did!

Heidi Montag‘s lovely husband dished all the dirt on Brody and Kristin’s reconnection as part of filming for season two:

“I think if we had Kristin for, like, a month then, you know… [she left before] some serious romances would’ve gone down.”

He then spilled:

“[Brody] said they were about to start making out on the rocks on the beach. I was like, ‘What?’ And so this was off camera, serious, and I was like, ‘Maybe she should stay longer.'”

Ummmm…. What?!?!

YEAH! Maybe she should stay longer!!!

Brody will be involved in one of season 2’s main storylines, cast members say: the demise of his relationship with Carter, due to his wanting to delay starting a family.

That’s all good, and will be interesting to watch, but DAYUM! Knowing what we know now, we’re with Spencer! We wish Kristin had stuck around for more than just a brief cameo!!!

Related: Kaitlynn Throws Major Shade At Miley Cyrus AND Brody Jenner! Whoa!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?? Are U looking forward to watching the second season of The Hills: New Beginnings??

And what about a potential Brody-Kristin reconciliation?! Talk about coming full circle!

Sound OFF with your take on everything here down in the comments (below)!!!

[Image via Brian To/Nicky Nelson/Dimitri Halkidis/WENN]