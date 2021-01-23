Kristin Cavallari & Jay Cutler Are Reportedly Just 'Friends And Single' Despite Identical Cryptic Instagram Posts...

Fans don’t know WHAT to think about Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler after the pair shared identical Instagram posts late on Friday, January 22.

And we’re not sure what to think, either, because the way the caption in the posts is presented, it sure sounds like the pair could be back together? But also, sources are saying they are definitely not back together?? So what gives?!

Things all started on Friday night when the estranged couple shared the exact same photo on both of their IG accounts, with the exact same caption. Remember, they broke up this way, too; back when they first announced they were splitting up, they shared identical posts on both of their social media accounts to break the news to the world.

Regardless, here’s what went up on Friday night, which really raised our eyebrows (below):

Whoa! And that caption…

“The world is full of users,” is that, like, an addiction reference? Or did they feel like they were being used by other people who didn’t have genuine intentions or something? What is going on?!

Clearly, the “10 years. Can’t break that,” part of the post is a little more obvious. But still, that would point to a reconciliation! So are these two together, or what??

Well… no. A source claimed to People on Friday night that the pair is not back together, but simply that both are single and they are still friends. The source simply said (below):

“They are friends and single. They will always have each other’s back no matter what.”

Hmmm… OK.

Of course, if they are both single as confirmed by this source, that means then that Kristin ended things with Chicago-based comedian Jeff Dye recently. So that’s done, now, apparently! Even after the duo was recorded on IG Live saying “I love you” to each other just a few weeks ago! Oooookay!

Regardless, Twitter users are a bit confused by what’s going on, and most of them just want a straight answer. We kind of agree!

Here are some of the best reactions from the Kristin-Jay Instagram debacle that went down late Friday night (below):

“Not me Twitter searching Jay Cutler & Kristin Cavallari after that Insta post” “If Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler actually just got back together, then 2021 might actually be okay. I’m crying.” “If Kristin Cavallari and Jay Cutler are back together, I have hope for everything again” “I NEED SOMEONE TO EXPLAIN TO ME WHAT KRISTIN CAVALLARI AND JAY CUTLER ARE UP TO RIGHT NOW” “Excuse me Jay and Kristin. Don’t just be getting my hopes up, explain please.” “I just went from 6 to midnight at the thought of Jay and Kristin getting back together.”

Ha!!!

Love it!

What do U think, Perezcious readers?

Is the source right, and these two are both single and just friends? Or are they back together??

Sound OFF about everything with your take down in the comments (below)!

