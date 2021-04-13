Kristin Cavallari Headlines Brand New The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Trailer -- Watch HERE!

We figured we’d be seeing something like this pretty soon and, well, and here we are!

Tuesday afternoon, MTV released the first trailer for The Hills: New Beginnings‘ second season — and damn if it doesn’t end with the (super-dramatic) arrival of the legendary Kristin Cavallari!

As we’ve been reporting, the reality TV maven has long been expected to make at least a cameo appearance on the nostalgic reboot, though she has kept her distance enough not to pick up a full-time role. Still, even a temporary bid to reunite — like what we’re seeing in this new trailer — is big news! The Hills is BACK, baby!!!

The entire 90-second trailer looks interesting as f**k for many different reasons, but it’s Kristin’s pop-out at the very end that got us on our feet and PUMPED UP! Stepping out of a car, taking off her mask, and dropping the powerful “[here’s] to being reunited” on the presumable group makes for the perfect tease ahead of a second season!

Ch-ch-check out the full first look trailer (below):

WOW!

Brody Jenner, Spencer Pratt, Heidi Montag, Audrina Patridge, Jason Wahler, and Kristin’s reappearance… seriously, what more do y’all need?! Well, besides *ahem* Perez Hilton, of course. Ha!

What do U think of the trailer clip, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MTV/YouTube]