Kristin Cavallari

Kristin Cavallari Headlines Brand New The Hills: New Beginnings Season 2 Trailer -- Watch HERE!

The HIlls: New Beginnings just dropped its season two trailer video! Watch HERE!

We figured we’d be seeing something like this pretty soon and, well, and here we are!

Tuesday afternoon, MTV released the first trailer for The Hills: New Beginnings‘ second season — and damn if it doesn’t end with the (super-dramatic) arrival of the legendary Kristin Cavallari!

As we’ve been reporting, the reality TV maven has long been expected to make at least a cameo appearance on the nostalgic reboot, though she has kept her distance enough not to pick up a full-time role. Still, even a temporary bid to reunite — like what we’re seeing in this new trailer — is big news! The Hills is BACK, baby!!!

The entire 90-second trailer looks interesting as f**k for many different reasons, but it’s Kristin’s pop-out at the very end that got us on our feet and PUMPED UP! Stepping out of a car, taking off her mask, and dropping the powerful “[here’s] to being reunited” on the presumable group makes for the perfect tease ahead of a second season!

Ch-ch-check out the full first look trailer (below):

WOW!

Brody JennerSpencer PrattHeidi Montag, Audrina PatridgeJason Wahler, and Kristin’s reappearance… seriously, what more do y’all need?! Well, besides *ahem* Perez Hilton, of course. Ha!

What do U think of the trailer clip, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF down in the comments (below)…

[Image via MTV/YouTube]

Apr 13, 2021 16:36pm PDT

