Hulk Hogan Had 'No Interest' Meeting Grandkids Before His Death, Says Brooke's Husband!

Hulk Hogan never met his two grandchildren before his death, and it wasn’t because Brooke kept him away from them. No, it was all his decision. At least so says her husband.

The 37-year-old singer had a strained relationship with her father for the past few years, keeping her distance from him to protect her peace. Even though they were estranged, her husband, Steven Oleksy, told People on Friday that he was willing to let Hulk meet his grandkids, Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene.

He kept in touch with the professional wrestler and Brooke’s other family members just in case they ever decided to mend their relationship with her. So, Steven reached out to Hulk “about a month and a half after” the twins were born in January about setting up a time to meet them. However, he was not interested in ever meeting them. The former NHL player claimed:

“I sent text messages once again to kind of gauge where he was at, but there was no interest.”

Wow…

Steven said Brooke’s brother, Nick, later told him that he would come over to their home in Florida with Hulk to see the twins, but it never happened. And months later, the WWE star passed away at his home in Clearwater from an acute myocardial infarction, also known as a heart attack. So, Hulk died without ever seeing his grandchildren. Oof. It is really sad that the two were in such a bad place that he didn’t even put in the effort to meet the little ones.

