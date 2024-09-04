Brooke Mueller Is 9 Months Sober After Matthew Perry's Death, But It Has Come At A HUGE Cost -- Literally!

Following her longtime friend Matthew Perry‘s tragic death from a ketamine overdose — and amid the saga of the ongoing investigation around it — Brooke Mueller has gotten clean.

On Wednesday, Charlie Sheen‘s ex revealed that she is nearly nine months sober. Which is an incredibly achievement — truly! And also, looking back on the timeline, it’s a heartbreaking one… because that push to sobriety began only a few months after the Friends star’s untimely and tragic death in late October of last year.

As you’ll no doubt recall, Mueller and Perry were linked in the ensuing investigation into the actor’s death. It came out in recent weeks that he and the 47-year-old actress were allegedly trading information on doctors and sharing insights into how to access ketamine in recent years after reconnecting in rehab. Mueller’s home was raided and searched in connection to Perry’s death investigation, too — though she was not charged in the aftermath.

But now, after the dust has begun to settle in the months since Perry’s passing, Mueller has made a push to get clean. Speaking about her sobriety on the Hollywood Raw podcast on Wednesday, she detailed how “hard” the journey has been for her while cryptically saying:

“A lot of people with my level of addiction don’t make it. In fact, most people don’t. I worked really hard. It has not been easy. I am sober. I do work a program. I do believe in the 12 steps.”

She then thanked the folks at a “fantastic sober community” in the city of Malibu who finally were able to find the right level of emotional and psychological support to get her clean and sober. But it came at a price — literally. This most recent rehab stay wasn’t Brooke’s first time in rehab. Or her second. Or her third. Or her tenth…

Mueller revealed just how long the road has been — and just how much it has cost her. She said:

“Do you want to know how much it cost me since my first rehab at 19 or 20, to my 30th rehab at 47? It’s in the millions.”

Whoa!

And she wasn’t kidding about that, adding:

“Unfortunately, I thought you had to go to these rehabs that cost anywhere from $75,000 to $140,000 a month to get sober.”

That much every MONTH?! That’s wild. SO expensive! And it’s even wilder because for Brooke, none of those expensive places worked. She only finally flipped the proverbial switch when she went to this most recent place — a cheaper insurance-only intake center — and was forced to actually go through the steps without being coddled or enable. Calling it a “real and raw” experience that woke her up to the true horrors of addiction, she said:

“This last time I went to an insurance-only place, and they did not cater to me. They did not enable me. They did not care who I could have been or anything like that.”

So stunning. And so wild to see that after all the super-expensive and swanky places, it was the cheap, no-frills one that did the trick for her. Well, regardless, we’re ecstatic that Brooke is in a better place. We are sure that Perry’s death was as disheartening for her as it was for everyone in his inner circle, and his fans alike. See the full podcast (below):

One minor note from that podcast to add, too: Brooke gushed about her “fantastic” relationship right now with Sheen, which is a notably wonderful departure from our last reporting on that dynamic nearly a year ago. And she also revealed that she gets along “very well” with his other ex-wife, Denise Richards. So, it sounds like all is well in Mueller’s world. We’re happy for her, that’s for sure!!

If you or someone you know is experiencing substance abuse, help is available. Consider checking out the resources SAMHSA provides at https://www.samhsa.gov/find-help/national-helpline or check out StartYourRecovery.org.

