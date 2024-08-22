Matthew Perry & Brooke Mueller's Dangerous Connection Explained 

Brooke Mueller was questioned by the Los Angeles Police Department ahead of charges being made in connection to Matthew Perry‘s death. And until now, it’s been hard to tell why. They were supposedly friends and were rumored to have dated at one point. But what did she have to do with his death?

Charlie Sheen‘s ex-wife was not charged — unlike several others — but it turns out cops were right to be looking into her. A source told Us Weekly on Wednesday that the pair had a complicated relationship over the years after befriending each other in rehab as they dealt with their addiction and mental health struggles. The insider explained:

“They met at rehab a couple times, and when they reconnected the last time at treatment they were back on each other’s radars.”

But unfortunately, they allegedly didn’t just lean on each other for support.

The Friends alum reportedly turned to Brooke for “favors,” they dished:

“Matthew was a friend who would ask her for favors. And Matthew was relentless. That’s what an addict is. She was a pawn to Matthew. They didn’t go to dinner or hang out. He was isolated even from friends and family.”

The insider believes these “favors” included exchanging names of shady doctors who were more lax about prescriptions, they claimed:

“On and off for years Matthew and Brooke had been trading information on doctors. And it was implied they were more liberal than others when it came to meds.”

Oof. The source claimed Brooke “would give him names to potentially questionable doctors.” And even more, this was usually a one-sided trade:

“Typically, Matthew was the one to reach out to her, not the other way around. It was a random text and Facetime.”

Their connection quickly concerned those in the Fools Rush In star’s inner circle so much that measures were supposedly taken to cut them off. The source shared:

“People in his life tried to prevent him from reaching out to her.”

The source added that Matthew “was already dependent on prescriptions just to manage his daily healthcare needs.” But you combine that with his addiction, and it was a brutal (and eventually deadly) combination.

Ultimately, five people were charged in Matthew’s tragic death: his personal assistant, Kenneth Iwamasa, “Ketamine Queen” Jasveen Sangha, Dr. Mark Chavez, Dr. Salvador Plasencia, and Erik Fleming. Charges included conspiracy to distribute ketamine, distribution of ketamine resulting in death, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, and altering and falsifying records related to a federal investigation, per Us. Drowning, coronary artery disease, the effects of buprenorphine (used to treat opiate addiction), and other health conditions were also listed as contributing factors to Matthew’s death, but it was the high level of ketamine in his system that was most concerning.

While he’d been using ketamine therapy to treat his depression and anxiety under supervision, the amount of drugs in his system and the timing of his death indicated that it hadn’t been part of his therapy. It was later determined that his assistant allegedly helped supply him several times with ketamine on the day of his death. Just tragic.

While Brooke had allegedly been trading doctor’s names with him, cops must not have found anything incriminating during their questioning since she wasn’t arrested. Per In Touch, authorities took Brooke’s laptop and iPhone amid an investigation and she “was completely cooperative.” She’s yet to open up about the investigation or her relationship with the late actor.

