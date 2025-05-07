Brooklyn Beckham’s Ex Dishes On His 'Great' Family Dynamic -- Before Nicola Peltz Entered The Picture!

Is Nicola Peltz really to blame for all the Beckham family drama? David and Victoria aren’t the only ones who think so…

Brooklyn Beckham‘s ex-girlfriend Lexi Wood is opening up about what his family dynamic was like before he wife came along, and it’s pretty insightful.

On Wednesday’s edition of Nick Viall‘s Viall Files podcast, the Summer House star reflected on what it was like to date multiple nepo babies, including the wannabe chef in 2018 and Presley Gerber in 2022. Breaking down the unique dynamic of those kinds of families, she shared:

“It’s so funny because those are the types of families that I’m used to. Like, families that are in the industry, that give each other advice, work with each other where they can, like that are so close, travel together, live together, they do so much together.”

That actually sounds really nice! We mean, did YOUR family stick close together and give each other good career advice? She added:

“That mindset is your family has your back, period. I do feel like those families are great.”

Yeah, hard to disagree. As we’ve said before, there’s usually a lot more to being a nepo baby than just the money or the famous name. That kind of support is priceless.

Well, that used to be true for the Beckhams. It would seem things have changed since Nicola entered the picture. Lexi may have accidentally made clear just how different the Beckham family is these days…

Nick had more questions about Brooklyn in particular. He wondered what it was like to date someone whose parent is “one of the sexiest men alive,” prodding:

“How does it feel to date someone whose dad is, like, kind of a daddy?”

Lexi called the question “funny” but insisted it was never a factor in the romance:

“I feel like he was just always Brooklyn’s dad. I feel like immediately I didn’t think anything of it. And then he just was his dad. They’re a beautiful family. Victoria, she’s the style icon. They’re the coolest family.”

Hmm. You can hear more from her interview (below):

Sadly, this dynamic has shifted big time since Brooklyn married Nicola in 2022. At the time, Nicola was reportedly feuding with her mother-in-law – and now the couple is on the outs with both Victoria and David.

The tension came to a head when Brooklyn and Nicola skipped the soccer star’s 50th birthday celebrations last week, supposedly because the 26-year-old was trying to avoid his brother Romeo, who is dating his ex Kim Turnbull. But other outlets have suggested the feud goes WAY deeper than that — with Nicola upset over David’s treatment of his son and angry that Victoria doesn’t support her as much as she supports the Spice Girl alum. So different from the version of the family Lexi seemingly got to know! Hopefully, they can find a way back to how things used to be…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Tell us in the comments (below)!

[Image via David Beckham/Nicola Peltz/Lexi Wood/Instagram]