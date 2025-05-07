David Beckham 'Verbally Berates' Brooklyn As Nicola Peltz Is Dead-Set On Addressing Family Fracture -- To No Avail!

Drama alert!

It seems impossible based on all the s**t we’ve already been reporting, but there is even more drama ongoing in the Beckham family right now. Yes, more than the endless craziness we’ve been covering for what feels like ages now!!!

According to a new report out from TMZ on Tuesday, Brooklyn Beckham and his wife of three years Nicola Peltz are said to be completely fed up with the way Brooksie’s dad David Beckham and mother Victoria Beckham have been treating them. And this, after the younger Beckham and his wife have been supposedly trying so hard to patch up that difficult relationship with the soccer superstar and the Spice Girls alum for so long, an insider argues!

Related: Brooklyn And Nicola Totally Bailed On The 2025 Met Gala After David’s Birthday Drama!

So, even though previous insiders have asserted, um, very different takes on this matter, this mole talking to TMZ claims that Nicola doesn’t appreciate the way the “narcissistic” ex-soccer player and pop veteran treat their son. Plus, to make matters worse, the two couples’ relationships with each other are even more fraught because Nicola is apparently the first-ever romantic partner of Brooklyn’s to put her foot down and demand his parents improve their alleged treatment of the poor guy!

And the issues go even further than that, per the source. That insider told the outlet that David “verbally berates” Brooklyn on the phone. Oof. Then, after that, Victoria reportedly tries to smooth things over by sending loving texts to Nicola as if, per the source, her husband “didn’t just scream at Brooklyn for an hour.”

Jeez…

To that end, Nicola is said to be “devastated” by David and Victoria’s behavior. Oh, and she’s also reportedly miffed that they are supposedly making moves to scapegoat her behind the scenes rather than sit down like grown-ups and talk about all their myriad issues! Yowza!!

That doesn’t mean Nicola isn’t still trying to mend fences, though.

That source also claimed to the news outlet that she and Brooklyn have allegedly “made themselves available for months and months to discuss all of the ongoing drama” within the family. But according to this source, it never works! Why? They say David and Victoria balk at the reconciliation offers since Nicola “always talks back to them and stands up for Brooklyn.” Hmm..

There’s an even deeper strain of bitterness here, too. See, per that outlet’s insider, Nicola is also mad that Victoria doesn’t seem to support her quite as much as the younger woman supports the Spice Girls star! Case in point? The source pointed to the devastating Los Angeles wildfires that occurred back in January. During that time, they say Nicola reached out to Victoria to help promote her dog rescue Yogi’s House… only to be turned down with an excuse that Becks’ wife supposedly was “not posting content right now” as urged on by her social media manager. Well, we mean, that does make sense.

What do you make of this big ol’ mess, Perezcious readers?? Sound OFF with your reactions to these claims down in the comments (below)!

[Image via Lia Toby/MEGA/WENN]