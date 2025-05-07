Victoria Beckham 'Suffering Her Worst Nightmare' As Never-Ending Feud With Brooklyn & Nicola Rages On 

Victoria Beckham is living out any momma’s “worst nightmare” — with no end in sight. Oof.

The Beckham family has been going through a rough patch (again) after Brooklyn Beckham and his wife Nicola Peltz bailed on David Beckham‘s many 50th birthday celebrations, including a party last week. It’s become a whole thing with both sides irritated with the other. The parents, for example, are said to be fed up with the young couple’s demand for “special treatment” — whereas Nicola is apparently horrified by the way the soccer star treats his son, and how Posh Spice lets him get away with it. Considering their previous beef, it’s just not a good situation all around.

Related: Brooklyn & Nicola Bailed On Met Gala After David’s Birthday Drama!

Apparently, all of this is really weighing heavily on the Spice Girls alum. An insider told The Sun on Tuesday that Vicky is living out “her worst nightmare” amid this feud, causing her to have many “sleepless nights.” Aw! The source gabbed:

“This is Victoria’s worst nightmare. The thought of any of her children falling out gives her sleepless nights.”

It’s not what any parent wants! It’s probably made worse considering Victoria and David previously “worked hard” to move past a rumored rift with Nicola back in 2022. Clearly, there was some unresolved tension still, and it’s hit its boiling point. The confidant noted:

“It’s been difficult with Brooklyn since he met Nicola, and there’s no denying that there was a family fall-out over their wedding. But Victoria and David have worked hard to get things back on track, so this is a real blow.”

Now, they’re back to square one. Brutal.

Initially, reports on the matter claimed the 26-year-old’s issue was more with his younger brother Romeo — who is dating his ex-girlfriend Kim Turnbull — than with his ‘rents. We can see why that would make family reunions awkward AF! But not everyone agrees, and it’s sure starting to sound like the A-listers aren’t making reconciliation attempts easy! So, Victoria’s gonna have to get used to those nightmares…

Reactions? Are you surprised she’s not doing more to mend this situation if it’s upsetting her so much? Tell us your hot takes (below)!

[Image via Lia Toby/WENN/MEGA]