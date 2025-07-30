Bryan Kohberger's First Police Interview Released, And It Is... BIZARRE!

Following Bryan Kohberger‘s sentencing, we’re seeing more details about the quadruple murder case than ever before.

The first thing that caught everyone’s attention were the gory details of the Moscow, Idaho crime scene — and the horrible things they might imply. But now we’re getting a look at a moment we all would have wanted to be a fly on the wall for — Kohberger’s first police interview.

According to a summary from the Moscow Police Department, despite being arrested for murders we now know he committed… Kohberger stayed extremely calm.

When he was asked if he knew about the murders of Maddie Mogen, Kaylee Goncalves, Xana Kernodle, and Ethan Chapin, he told investigators “of course” he did. Fair enough as it was a huge national story, and it happened just a 15-minute drive from his school. Speaking of his school, he admitted to getting a crime alert from Washington State University about it early on. Per the report, he told them “the only thing he heard of from Moscow was an alert that came to his phone.”

But Kohberger was following the case a little closer than most. When Moscow Police Cpl. Brett Payne introduced himself, Kohberger told him, “you do look familiar.” We’ve been following this case for over two years, and we could not pick this cop out of a lineup.

In that first conversation, Kohberger spoke a lot about his education, why he chose criminology and what brought him from Pennsylvania to Washington State. He said he picked his school because it didn’t require GRE test scores. Huh. But he also told them he thought WSU had a great criminology program, adding to the cops:

“You guys know all about this more than likely.”

The summary noted that Kohberger said he “loved being in college” — and cops got the impression “knowledge was far more important to him than money.”

The talk even got into college sports. But the small talk didn’t last. At some point, the report noted, Kohberger told the cops he “would appreciate it if we [the police] would explain to him what he was doing there.”

That should have been first, right? The cops reportedly busted into his parents’ home and grabbed him in the middle of the night — at 1:30 am! And he made small talk before asking what he was doing there? We guess it didn’t matter because the cops weren’t answering. Per the report:

“Det. Gilbertson said we were there because of what occurred in Moscow but did not provide any further detail.”

They didn’t tell him why they were arresting him at the time of arrest?? They really played that close to the vest. The conversation then moved to Kohberger’s move from Pennsylvania to Washington, the physical trip. Detectives asked why he and his father chose to use a different route when they drove back for Christmas break. Kohberger told them it was to avoid snow. Here’s where the convo gets really unexpected:

“Kohberger then began to speak about the beauty of the environment and its relationship to God and a higher power. We spoke about this for some time and Kohberger said he was raised Christian but was always a skeptic except when confronted with the beauty of the natural world.”

Whoa, what??

Things did get back on track. Detectives asked Kohberger what he knew about the murders, and he said only that he thought they happened the previous month. When asked if he wanted to talk more on that subject, however, Kohberger said:

“Well, I think I would need a lawyer.”

Per the report, “Kohberger sat back and said he had the utmost respect for law enforcement but stated it was a constitutional right to speak to an attorney.” However, after a couple minutes he asked the cops to tell him what exactly they wanted to know — and they had to tell him since he’d invoked his Fifth Amendment rights as they couldn’t ask him any more questions about that until he had a lawyer present.

Hmm. Small talk, spirituality, then pleading the fifth. Not exactly SVU levels of drama. But it’s weird, right?? Definitely didn’t expect the talk about God. You can read the whole report HERE.

