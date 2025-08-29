Caitlyn Jenner Tearfully Breaks Silence On 'Difficult' Death Of Friend & Manager Sophia Hutchins

Caitlyn Jenner is opening up about losing her friend and manager, Sophia Hutchins.

As we covered, Sophia tragically died at just 29 in July following an ATV accident in California. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, she was likely driving above the speed limit as she tried to pass a 2016 Mazda sedan and accidentally clipped the car, causing her to lose control of her vehicle and veer off a 350-foot cliff. She died of multiple blunt force injuries, and the death was ruled accidental. So sad.

Related: Emilie Kiser Speaks Out For First Time Since Son Trigg’s Drowning

She had been a longtime friend of the 75-year-old former reality star after they were introduced by a makeup artist, so this has no doubt been a difficult time for Caitlyn. During an appearance on Fox News @ Night on Thursday, the Olympic athlete revealed how hard this has been. She shared while tearing up:

“Recently, my good friend Sophia passed away in a tragic accident. But for the last seven weeks, I’ve been dealing with death, and it’s so difficult.”

Caitlyn went on to reflect on the devastating shooting at Minneapolis’ Annunciation Catholic School earlier this week that killed two children and injured many more:

“So when this happened, it really hit me hard. Because here I am dealing with my grief, and I just can’t even imagine parents who dropped their kid off at school and, like that father just said, ‘I’ll never get a chance to talk to him again.’ That is just so horrible.”

Relating this to her own grief, she added:

“And I’ve been dealing with grief, and these people have a long road ahead of them, and they’re going to be dealing with grief.”

Heartbreaking.

Last month, Caitlyn first told a DailyMail.com paparazzo that she did “not want to talk” about the death while noting she was going through a “tough time.” This is her most in-depth commentary on the loss yet.

For resources on mental health, visit https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/find-help.

To learn more about the impact of gun violence, visit https://www.apha.org/topics-and-issues/gun-violence

[Image via Fox News & MEGA/WENN]