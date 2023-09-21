Caitlyn Jenner Is Desperately Trying To Walk Back Her Comment About Kim Kardashian's Rise To Fame Being 'Calculated'!

Caitlyn Jenner is catching heat for comments she made on the latest documentary making the rounds.

Sky TV is doing a docuseries called House of Kardashian. In that forthcoming series, the KarJenner fam comes under the microscope regarding their rise to fame and effect on worldwide entertainment, fashion, gossip, and more. And as we’ve been reporting, among others interviewed for the series, Caitlyn sat down to talk!

As we first noted late last week, the media outlet released a 40-second trailer for the doc. And already, the I Am Cait star’s comments in it are coming under fire. The specific quote in particular is short, but telling. At one point in the trailer, the one-time California governor hopeful says of Kim Kardashian:

“Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?'”

ICYMI our trailer coverage days ago, you can watch it (below):

Now, it’s clear the “calculated” comment isn’t sitting well. According to TMZ on Thursday morning, Caitlyn realizes how it’s coming off, and she has already “relayed” word to Kim that she “didn’t mean it as a diss.”

Per that outlet, Caitlyn claimed her words were edited by producers to come off as “more controversial than they actually were.” That makes sense, as it’s a trailer that’s trying to tease you into watching the entire doc. And if anybody knows about putting good teasers out there, it’s Kim and her fam!

Furthermore, Caitlyn is not an executive producer for this docuseries. She’s only a contributor. So, she has no say in the creative direction of the film. She simply has to suffer through however they choose to splice her words around!

That said, TMZ now reports Caitlyn spoke with producers about “intending to be a positive voice to defend her family’s legacy.” So, no drama intended. Even if the drama is already out there…

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

[Image via Kim Kardashian/Instagram/Sky TV/YouTube]