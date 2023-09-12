Kourtney Kardashian Tells Off Tristan Thompson & Says She Hates 'Witch' Kim In WILD Kardashians Trailer!

The Kardashians are back for season four of their Hulu adventure, and the trailer that just dropped looks WILD!!!

The fam will return to the streaming service on September 28 with their latest season of drama. So, you’ve got a little more than two weeks to prepare yourself. And judging by this trailer, you should do a lot of preparation!

In Tuesday’s teaser, Kourtney Kardashian is front and center — for a few reasons. For one, she calls out sis Kim Kardashian in a cryptic comment on their long-running sibling rivalry:

“Last season was really hard.”

Then, the camera cuts to momager Kris Jenner, who also alludes to family issues:

“I’m not even talking about it anymore.”

Hmmm…

A big part of the teaser centered on Khloé Kardashian‘s fraught relationship with Tristan Thompson! Referencing the NBA vet’s endless cheating scandals, Khloé says:

“Tristan and I, we’re in really sensitive times.”

After a jump, Kourtney speaks directly to Tristan about her little sis — and doesn’t hold back!! The Poosh founder says:

“I don’t think you deserve Khloé.”

Whoa!

Not wrong tho…

Then, as the trailer shows Kris being buddy-buddy with Tristan, Kendall Jenner slams the momager for being “too nice” to the man who has made Khloé’s life hell:

“Mom is too nice sometimes. We’re your daughters. You should be, like, fierce for us.”

But they truly saved the best for last.

At the end of the clip, Kim is shown on speaker phone, and we can hear Kourtney’s voice on the other end of the line. The pair is arguing back-and-forth for a while before Kourt breaks down into tears and screams:

“You’re just a witch! And I hate you!”

Damn!!!

Ch-ch-check it all out (below):

S**t’s getting real, that’s for sure!!

Reactions, Perezcious readers?!

