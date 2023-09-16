Caitlyn Jenner Says Kim 'Calculated' How To Get Famous 'From The Beginning' In Shady First House Of Kardashian Trailer!

The first trailer for House of Kardashian dropped Thursday, and it’s about as shady as we expected!

For those who don’t know, this is mostly Caitlyn Jenner‘s show, though you wouldn’t know it by the title — which doesn’t even bear her name. That’s because it’s apparently going to be a tell-all/bitch sesh all about the most famous members of the fam. For starters, Kim Kardashian!

In the teaser, Cait calls out her stepdaughter as a cold, calculating shark with a nose only for fame. She recalls:

“Kimberly calculated from the beginning, ‘How do I become famous?'”

Controversial Girls Gone Wild creator Joe Francis agrees, saying:

“The sex tape was a means to an end. It was to create a controversy.”

Hmm. A doc full of the least reputable people in the Kardashians’ outer circle talking trash? Yeah, we’re definitely going to watch, obvi. But we’ll also need a lot of grains of salt to take everything with. Ooh, maybe we should make margaritas!

Get YOUR first look at the three-part Sky TV docuseries, premiering October 8 (below)!

