California Store Owner Shot & Killed Over Pride Flag Hanging Outside Of Her Shop

A woman in California was shot and killed after hanging a pride flag outside of her own store.

According to KTLA, San Bernardino County deputies responded to a shooting at the Mag Pi clothing store in Lake Arrowhead at around 5 p.m. on Friday. When law enforcement arrived at the shop, they found a 66-year-old woman, Laura Ann Carleton, with a gunshot wound. And unfortunately, she was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics. Awful…

Armed with a handgun, the suspect fled the area on foot. He eventually was found a mile away from the store. Per the San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department, “deputies attempted to contact” the killer at the time. However, “a lethal force encounter occurred” and the man was killed. His identity has not been revealed to the public yet.

Related: Nurse Found Guilty Of Murdering 7 Newborn Babies — And No One Knows Why

As for why this guy shot and killed Laura? Apparently, he didn’t like the fact that she had a pride flag up outside of the store. The San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department said the suspect “made several disparaging remarks about a rainbow flag that stood outside the store before shooting Carleton.” What the f**k.

It is unknown if the fatal shooting is being investigated as a possible hate crime. However, San Bernardino County Supervisor Dawn Rowe spoke out about the incident on Instagram Stories Saturday, calling it a “senseless act of hate and violence.” She wrote in the statement:

“Last night, we suffered the tragic loss of Lauri Carelton, owner of Mag.Pi boutique and beloved member of the Cedar Glen community. This senseless act of hate and violence is unthinkable, and I stand with my mountain communities as we mourn this incredible loss. Everyone deserves to live free of hate and discrimination and practice their constitutional right of freedom of speech. Lauri was a remarkable member of the community and I send my deepest condolences to her family in this time of grief.”

According to ABC7, the Lake Arrowhead LGBTQ shared that Laura wasn’t a member of the LGBTQIA+ community, but she had always helped and advocated for those in the community. At this time, the shooting remains under investigation. She is survived by her husband and nine children.

Our heart breaks for Laura’s family and friends. We’re sending our condolences to them following this horrific incident. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

To learn more about how you can help the LGBTQ+ community, check out https://www.glaad.org/.

[Image via ABC 7/YouTube]