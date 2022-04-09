Camila Cabello Reveals Current Status Of Her Relationship With Fifth Harmony Members After Nasty Split!

Is Camila Cabello finally making amends with the other Fifth Harmony members??

The singer just dropped a brand new album titled Familia on Friday, and she seems to address her dramatic exit from the girl group (back in 2016) in the song Psychofreak! In one lyric from the new single, she sings about starting her career at just 15 years old, adding:

“I don’t blame the girls for how it went down.”

Hmm. Who else could she be referring to other than Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui, right??

While in an interview with Reuters published on Thursday, the 25-year-old opened up about the noteworthy lyric and discussed where she stands with her former bandmates today! Describing the meaning of the song, she explained:

“The song is basically about anxiety and all of the different things that have made up like my journey with anxiety and starting off really young in the industry.”

And yes — she also confirmed that “the girls” in question were her former group members. The fact that she no longer holds a grudge for the way they addressed her exit definitely seems to suggest that they may have mended some of their bad blood behind the scenes. While things will never be the same, the Señorita vocalist shared:

“We have been, like, supportive of each other through like DMs and stuff. I’m like, in a really good place with them.”

Wow! That’s amazing to hear! You can check out the new music video for Psychofreak featuring Willow Smith (below).

As mentioned, things between Camila and Fifth Harmony took a turn for the worse when the group announced her departure via a statement on Instagram, saying:

“After 4 and a half years of being together, we have been informed via her representatives that Camila has decided to leave Fifth Harmony. We wish her well.”

Shawn Mendes’ ex-girlfriend blasted the explanation, saying that it was “simply not true” that she hadn’t spoken to the girls before deciding to become a solo artist.

She insisted at the time:

“I did not intend to end things with Fifth Harmony this way.”

Still, the Worth It pop stars were obviously fed up with her decision since they used their 2017 MTV VMAs performance to throw shade on her exit. Their performance began with a fifth woman being yanked from the stage before they began singing. Yeesh! Slamming the stunt in a New York Times interview, Cabello said it “hurt her feelings,” expressing:

“I think there’s a healthy amount of space you need to give certain things. I have to make space for the good stuff to happen in my life. I don’t like holding onto the past, especially when it’s stuff that, in my opinion, is just petty.”

Sure, while it may have been petty AF, The X Factor alums have had reason to be upset with the Cinderella star — and not just because she ditched the band. Over the years, Camila has been routinely slammed for past racist tweets and Tumblr posts. Sooo, the fact that they are at least privately supportive of each other these days does show a huge improvement in their torn relationship! Surprised?

