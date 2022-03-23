Proof Shawn Mendes Is Still Checking Out Ex Camila Cabello!

It looks like Shawn Mendes is keeping up to date with Camila Cabello’s social media — well, at least the sexy posts!

The 25-year-old singer posted a sultry picture on Instagram Tuesday, posing in a black cutout dress and rocking a mullet hairstyle. And you’ll never guess who was one of her hundreds of thousands of people who double-tapped on the sizzling snap? None other than her ex-boyfriend Shawn. Yep, the 23-year-old performer “liked” Camila’s new post. Ch-ch-check out the evidence (below):

Hmmm. Innerestingly enough, the Wonder artist recently admitted to how he has been struggling with being single! He expressed in a video posted on social media that he has not gotten used to the idea of being alone, sharing:

“You don’t realize, like, when you’re like breaking up with someone, you like think it’s the right thing to do, you don’t realize all the s**t that comes after it. Which is like, who do I call when I’m, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I’m, like, f**king on the edge, you know? And I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. It’s like, oh, I’m on my own now. Now, I feel, like, I’m finally, I’m actually on my own and I hate that … that’s my reality, you know.”

Does Shawn feel like he might be missing out now he has realized how hard single life can be? Or was this just him showing support? When they broke, the pair did note in their joint statement that “we started our relationship as best friends and will continue to be best friends,” so this could have been just a friendly like.

What do YOU think, Perezcious readers? Sound OFF in the comments!

[Image via Shawn Mendes/Instagram, Camila Cabello/Instagram]