Shawn Mendes Opens Up About His Life After Camila Cabello Split: ‘I'm On My Own And I Hate That’

Shawn Mendes is getting real about his life without Camila Cabello.

On Friday, the 23-year-old singer shared a video on social media in which he opened up about some of his new lyrics that reflects on how he has been dealing with his new “reality” five months after breaking up with the Havana songstress. He expressed:

“A lot of the thing that also, like, is resonating in the lyric for me is like, oh f**k. You don’t realize, like, when you’re like breaking up with someone, you like think it’s the right thing to do, you don’t realize all the s**t that comes after it. Which is like, who do I call when I’m, like, in a panic attack, who do I call when I’m, like, f**king on the edge, you know?”

He then added:

“And I think that’s the reality that kind of hit me. It’s like, oh, I’m on my own now. Now, I feel, like, I’m finally, I’m actually on my own and I hate that … that’s my reality, you know.”

Wow. It sounds like it’s taking some time for Shawn to come to terms with life as a single person. Ch-ch-check his vulnerable confession (below):

Innerestingly enough, this comes after an insider close to Camila told E! News last November that it was Mendes who “initiated the conversation” with the former Fifth Harmony member about breaking up. While Camila was “very upset over the split,” she ultimately “agreed” with Mendes that it was for the best for both of them.

Speaking with Zane Lowe on Apple Music earlier this month the 25-year-old artist made it clear that she has no hard feelings for the Stitches crooner but ultimately came to realize that their “priorities” in life just changed, prompting their breakup. She explained:

“I think as I get older, the priorities shift. And I feel like that was that way for both of us. Because we both started so young too, we’re really learning how to be healthy adults. … My priorities have fluctuated and my focus has changed throughout my life. Those years that we were dating … even while I was writing this album and even still now, I guess my focus is really on, ‘How can I be a well-rounded person?’”

Since the split, the pair have focused on their music. In December, Mendes released the track It’ll Be Okay. Meanwhile, Cabello clearly referenced the end of their relationship in her single Bam Bam, which features Ed Sheeran. While she does not directly address Mendes in the lyrics, she did drop some big hints in the opening lines:

“You said you hated the ocean / But you’re surfin’ now / I said I’d love you for life / But I just sold our house.”

If you didn’t know, the lines reference when the Cinderella actress sold her Los Angeles home in December while Mendes posted pictures of himself surfing on social just days after their split announcement despite previously admitting to having a fear of “deep water.”

Reactions to how Shawn is dealing with the post-breakup life, Perezcious readers?

[Image via Shawn Mendes/Instagram, Camila Cabello/Instagram]