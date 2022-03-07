OMG Camila Cabello Accidentally Flashed Her Boob On Live TV!

Whoops!

In her new song, Camila Cabello has been a lot more revealing about her feelings on the Shawn Mendes split. But on Monday she bared more than her soul on live British TV!

During an interview on BBC‘s The One Show, the Fifth Harmony alum was showing the hosts some dance moves via video chat when she accidentally pulled her shirt open and showed a full boob! We’re guessing that isn’t exactly the kind of thirst trap she intended to be putting out there!

Like a pro Camila instantly covered up and continued the dance moves — while everyone in the studio GASPED! When she finished she did acknowledge the accident, saying apologetically:

“I hope I didn’t — I hope you didn’t see nipple.”

We can’t believe she kept her composure, we would have been diving behind the sofa!

Host Alex Jones politely let the Bam Bam singer off the hook, saying:

“Do you know what, there was a bit of a wardrobe malfunction. I don’t know what I saw. There was a flash of something.”

But guest comedian and presenter Alan Carr was hilariously flummoxed by the incident, quipping:

“I’ve been a victim of cyber flashing!”

Ha! Co-host Jermaine Jenas suggested, red-faced with embarrassment, that they just “move on” from it, which we’re sure Camila was glad to do.

Elsewhere the interview actually touched hearts in addition to showing chests. See more of Camila in the clip (below)!

[Image via BBC The One Show/Twitter.]