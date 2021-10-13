Candace Cameron Bure Still Has 'PTSD' From Her Stint On The View!

Candace Cameron Bure is ready to open up about her time on The View — but she might need to do some deep breathing exercises first.

The Fuller House star stopped by the ABC show’s Behind the Table podcast this week and reflected on her co-hosting stint from 2015 to 2016 for seasons 19 and 20 — which was apparently so traumatizing, the star got a “pit” in her stomach just talking about it!

The actress shared:

“The stress and the anxiety — I actually have a pit in my stomach right now. There was only one type of stress that I’ve ever felt in my life, that came from that show. And I [have] PTSD, like, I can feel it. It was so difficult, and to manage that emotional stress was very, very hard.”

Bure explained that the topics being discussed every day were a big part of that stress, as she felt “pressure” to represent conservatives on national television. She continued:

“[I was] just trying to understand and have a general grasp of topics that I didn’t want to talk about or didn’t care about.”

Even if she did get a general grasp on a certain topic, though, that didn’t stop Cameron from getting “sick to [her] stomach” over fear of debating with the other panelists. She added:

“When I felt like I was going into a show that I didn’t have a clear opinion about or it was something that I was legitimately nervous to talk about because I did have an opinion about it but I knew I was the only one at the table that had my opinion, I would just get sick to my stomach. I hated that feeling. And then I’m like, ‘I don’t know who’s going to come at me.'”

CCB explained her “emotional health” started to suffer after the show’s grueling schedule “took its toll” on her body — an issue she also brought up recently while speaking to People for for The View‘s 25th anniversary. She told the outlet:

“When I was asked to join the table, the show was supposed to steer towards more ever-green topics and less about politics. Enter Donald Trump into the presidential race. It changed everything… The lighter version of the show I thought I was going to work for suddenly became solely about politics. I felt like I was back in school, doing 4-5 hours of homework a night. It was exhausting. Along with that, I was traveling back and forth from Los Angeles to New York every week to be with my family on the weekends. I’m surprised I kept up with my schedule for as long as I did.”

While the star typically ended up “crying before the show” because of the stress, she insisted she’s still “very grateful” for the gig, sharing on the pod:

“I don’t know that I regret anything, honestly. I feel like there were so many wonderful takeaways from the show. And as difficult as that job was, I’m very, very grateful for it.”

Hey, being the token conservative on The View panel’s a tough job, but someone’s gotta do it!

