Cara Delevingne Opens Up About Her Sobriety Journey -- And Recalls Getting Drunk For The First Time At 8 Years Old!

Cara Delevingne got real about her sobriety journey.

In an interview published with The Sunday Times this weekend, the 31-year-old model opened up about her years-long struggle with substance abuse — and made a shocking admission! She told the reporter that when they met at her aunt’s wedding all the way back in 2001, she “got drunk that day” for the first time. However, Cara wasn’t of drinking age at the time. Nope! She was only 8 years old! The Paper Towns star said:

“I was eight, what a crazy age to get drunk.”

Whoa! And flash forward to decades later, Cara is now living sober. As we previously reported, the actress checked herself into rehab after those concerning paparazzi photos from 2022 gave her a much-needed wake-up call. And, of course, a part of her may wish the pictures never went public. But at the same time, she recognizes she never would be where she is today, including starring in Cabaret in London’s West End, without them. Cara told the outlet:

“Listen, I signed up for this, this is my job, it’s what I do. But without that would I be sober now? I would have never been Sally Bowles in the West End, I’m super proud of that.”

And now, she feels like she finally got her “power back” due to her sobriety. While talking about her feelings about constantly going out, Cara shared:

“I used to think drugs and alcohol helped me cope … but they didn’t, they kept me sad and super depressed. I feel like I’ve got my power back and I’m not being controlled by other things.”

However, she has no problem with friends drinking in front of her while out together, including at parties or festivals. Cara is still sober no matter what at the end of the day and plans to stay that way. When the Carnival Row alum attended Glastonbury without drinking, she said:

“It smelt bad, my feet hurt and I didn’t stay up so late, but it was just as much fun. I never want my life to change in that way.”

Good for Cara!! Elsewhere in the interview, the American Horror Story: Delicate star touched on her devastating house fire. As you may recall, her $7 million mansion in Studio City was destroyed after a massive fire broke out in March when “something fell on” a powerline due to the “very windy” conditions. Her beloved cats were in the residence then but were saved by the firefighters.

Understandably, Cara was heartbroken over what happened to her home. And looking back, she admitted to The Sunday Times that she wouldn’t have been able to move on from it if she weren’t sober:

“It sucks but everyone was safe and, like anything, if I’d not been sober I would still be reeling over that. It would still affect me really deeply. Of course it affected me, it’s super sad. It never won’t be. But I don’t use it as a tool to keep myself sad.”

It’s amazing how far she’s come in her sobriety journey! We couldn’t be more proud of her! Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments below.

