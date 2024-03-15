Cara Delevingne's Cats Are ALIVE! Firefighters Saved Them!

We have amazing news, Perezcious readers.

As we’ve reported, Cara Delevingne’s $7 million mansion in Studio City, California, was completely destroyed by a massive fire on Friday morning. Awful. And what made the situation even more heartbreaking is that it seemed her cats passed away in the blaze. Shortly after the fire, the model took to Instagram Stories to post a picture of her felines — who were in the house — along with the message:

“My heart is broken today. I cannot believe it. Life can change in a blink of an eye. So cherish what you have.”

Given the post featured a snapshot of her cats, many assumed they were killed when the home burned down. But it turns out that’s not the case!

Cara took to Instagram Stories again later to reveal her beloved pets SURVIVED! Yes, they are both alive! She wrote over another photo of her cute cats:

“They are alive!! Thank you to the firefighters “

AMAZING!!! So great to hear!

We are so glad Cara’s cats are OK. She must be breathing a sigh of relief right now! Reactions? Let us know in the comments below.

