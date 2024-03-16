Cara Delevingne's Parents Reveal Cause Of Her Devastating House Fire

New details have come to light about the massive fire at Cara Delevingne‘s home.

As we’ve reported, the 31-year-old model’s $7 million mansion was completely destroyed after it went up in flames in the early morning hours of Friday. The situation became even more devastating when Cara posted a picture of her two cats on Instagram, suggesting they may have died in the fire. But thankfully, that was not the case. Cara later revealed her beloved felines survived the blaze after firefighters rescued them. On Saturday, the Suicide Squad star even shared pictures on social media of her cats alive and well. Check it out (below):

We’re so glad they are OK! But the big question left on many folks’ minds now is: What caused the fire? While reports say the situation is being investigated as arson, sources told TMZ on Friday that is not accurate entirely. Yes, the arson unit is involved right now. It is standard procedure to have them look into a huge fire like this. However, the outlet reported they do not suspect that is what caused the blaze. So what happened? Her parents, Charles and Pandora Delevingne, are fortunately giving everyone the answer.

While outside the Playhouse Theatre in London on Friday, where Cara is currently performing in Cabaret, the pair spoke with a photographer about the incident. Charles revealed the fire was believed to be “electrical,” as “something fell on” a power line during “very windy” conditions in California. Awful. Understandably, Cara has been heartbroken by the whole ordeal. Her mom further shed some light on how the Paper Towns actress is doing, saying:

“I think she’s probably devastated. She had everything in her home. Her whole life. Her home. She built it. She made it. She has everything in it.”

Oof.

Our hearts go out to Cara. It is terrible what happened. Reactions, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments.

[Image via Vogue/KTLA 5/YouTube]