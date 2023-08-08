Cardi B Mic Thrown At Fan Sold For HOW MUCH On eBay?!

The microphone Cardi B infamously threw at a fan has officially sold on auction — and it fetched a shockingly exorbitant price tag!

As Perezcious readers surely remember, the WAP rapper was performing at Drai’s Beachclub in Las Vegas late last month when she asked fans to throw water on her. Things quickly went south, though, after one fan threw their cup of ice at the 30-year-old, which noticeably triggered her.

Related: Social Media Reacts To Cardi’s Tampon String Hanging Loose During Performance!

In response, Cardi chucked her mic at the fan in question… HARD, landing her as a “suspect” in a battery charge after the fan went to the police.

The mother of two was cleared last week, and it seemed like things were finally moving forward… With the exception of the mic, itself — it’s still deep in the drama!

The Shure Axient digital mic was listed on eBay by The Wave, the company that owns the audio device. Well, on Tuesday morning, it’s officially sold for a whopping…

$99,900!!

Yes, you read that right! Nearly $100k for a mic! Bids started at $500, and quickly worked up to the nearly-six-digit price tag in just one week. There were 122 bids in total in the end! Wow! That’s a lot of fans looking for a piece of music history!

$99,900 seems so crazy for a mic, right? But don’t worry — The Wave told the outlet that all the money is going to two charities: the Wounded Warrior Project and Sin City’s Friendship Circle Las Vegas. How great for those charities! Good job, The Wave!

Thoughts, Perezcious readers? Let us know in the comments down below!

[Image via Andrea Rojas/POP NATION/TMX/MEGA/WENN]