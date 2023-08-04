Cardi B NOT Facing Charges In Vegas Mic Drama -- Cops Drop Battery Investigation!

Cardi B is dropping the mic one more time!

Amid her legal drama with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, the Up rapper is taking a big win after she threw a microphone at a fan for splashing her with ice! The problem came, though, when the mic actually ricocheted and hit ANOTHER fan — one who was completely innocent in the situation — and they went to file a report against her!

Related: Cardi Twerks Away Legal Drama In Raunchy New Video With Offset!

We’re sure you saw the video — it’s been circulating everywhere for days now. Ch-ch-check it out (below):

Yeesh, she threw it so hard!

But there’s no need for her to worry about this mess anymore — her lawyers Drew Findling, David Chesnoff, and Richard Schonfeld told TMZ on Thursday that the whole case has been DROPPED:

“This afternoon we were notified by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept., that as a result of their investigation, there will be NO charges against Cardi. On behalf of Cardi, we appreciate the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Dept’s diligent and prompt resolution of this matter.”

There you have it! No battery charges for the 30-year-old artist, after all. With the rapper in the clear, that does leave us to wonder what the other victim in the situation must think…

Reactions, Perezcious readers? Should Cardi’s case have been dropped like this, or should she have to face consequences? Let us know (below)!

[Image via Andrea Rojas/POP NATION/TMX/MEGA/WENN]