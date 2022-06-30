Cardi B Wants A 'Tummy Tuck' 9 Months After Giving Birth To Son: 'Wavey Did Me Wrong'

Cardi B is ready to go under the knife again!

The rapper took to her Instagram Story on Wednesday to share that she’s eager to get a tummy tuck after welcoming her second child, Wave, with her husband Offset. The 29-year-old fiddled with some skin that was poking out from under a crop top in the vulnerable video, saying:

“This stomach is giving tummy tuck. Like, it’s not bad, but I just don’t like this extra little skin.”

After popping out Wave and her 3-year-old daughter, Kulture Kiari Cephus, it’s no surprise her body has changed a bit!

Related: Cardi B Shows How She Changes Diapers With Her Wildly Long Nails!

She then blamed her 9-month-old son for the unwanted change and for making her gain a little weight, teasing:

“I am a little heavier than usual, but I don’t like it, I want to get rid of it. I think Wavey, like, did me wrong.”

Poor Wavey!

No matter how badly the Bodak Yellow vocalist wants to have the procedure, she revealed she’ll have to wait until promo for her new song Hot S**t with Lil Durk and Kanye West is done (though it comes out on Friday so we’d think she could have her surgery soon). Ch-ch-check out the candid clip (below)!

Cardi B says Wavy did her wrong, and she’s ready for a tummy tuck. ???? pic.twitter.com/sw2RFItUE7 — Drama for the Girls  (@dramaforthegirl) June 29, 2022

Thoughts?!

[Image via WENN/Avalon & Cardi B/Instagram]