Cardi B & Offset Reveal Baby Boy's Name & First Pics!

After 8 long months, Cardi B and Offset are finally ready to unveil their baby boy’s name!

As we reported, the famous couple welcomed the newborn way back on September 4 (Beyoncé‘s birthday too!), BUT they went to great lengths to keep his name under wraps — until now, that is!

On Thursday, the Migos rapper posted a photo of the infant rocking some bling-tastic Cuban link chains, and revealed the unique name in the caption. World, meet… Wave Set Cephus!

The pair also share 3-year-old daughter Kulture, and Offset has 3 kiddos from previous relationships: 11-year-old son Jordan, 6-year-old son Kody, and 6-year-old daughter Kalea.

Ch-ch-check out the adorable pic of Wave Set (below).

And, for more cuteness, check out Cardi’s IG post of Wave wearing a blue puffer jacket (below).

OMG, adorable!

[Image via Cardi B/Instagram]